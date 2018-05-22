Anders Bekeken

Keukenhof Lisse The Netherlands: A Grand Gatehouse by Mecanoo

Geschreven op 22-5-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Duurzaam Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

A grand gatehouse welcomes the large flows of, mainly international, visitors to the world-famous Keukenhof park.

The stepped timber roof structure of interwoven isosceles triangles leans on two volumes, forming an impressive gateway to the park.

The gatehouse houses public functions such as cash registers, an information desk and retail. Skylights in the roof create a spacious and light atmosphere in the restaurant. Mecanoo’s integral design for the entrance area includes two plazas.

A forecourt with wedge-shaped planters leads visitors from the main car park to the entrance. The gatehouse is the transition between the outside world and the world of Keukenhof and all its flowers. It provides shelter whilst creating an ever-changing play of light and shadow.

The use of natural materials – wood, copper and brick, lends character to the building without being a distraction from its environment. On a beautiful spring day, the glazed facade can be opened almost entirely, blending the interior with the exterior.

Looking up, you will see Dutch skies above framed by timber triangles. Look down and you will see patterns of triangular shadows on the ground. A fence with a tulip motif marks the beginning of a journey of discovery.

Ponds with fountains provide a suitable ambiance for a pleasant day out and sitting on the spacious terraces, visitors are treated to views over the largest tulip field inside the park.

See also: Het Bloemencorso van de Bollenstreek – Schitterende Drone Beelden van Velden in de Bollenstreek – Duin- en Bollenstreek van Boven by Provincie Zuid-Holland

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (550)
  • Agenda (2.898)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (703)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (439)
  • Design (229)
  • Dieren (171)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.154)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.922)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (125)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (298)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (13)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (294)
  • Iets anders (353)
  • Int. Samenwerking (187)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.609)
  • Licht (367)
  • Lucht (29)
  • Mensenrechten (167)
  • Milieu (739)
  • MVO (108)
  • Natuur (682)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (66)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (209)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (999)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (291)
  • Welzijnswerk (29)

    • Recente berichten

  • Green Wildflower Roof For The Macallan Distillery in Speyside by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
  • ZonHuur: Nederland Wek Op! Zonnepanelen Huren by Greenchoice
  • Keukenhof Lisse The Netherlands: A Grand Gatehouse by Mecanoo
  • StukjeZon: Iedereen Aan De Zonne-Energie by Eneco
  • Op Een Mooie Pinksterdag by Leen Jongewaard en André van den Heuvel
  • Slechts 9 Procent van Materialen Komt Via Recycling Weer Terug in de Nederlandse Economie
  • Waddenzeeconferentie Verdrag van Leeuwarden: Het Waddengebied Paradijs Voor Broedvogels
  • Van Gas Los by Radar Extra Documentaire: De Energietransitie Naar Duurzaamheid in Nederland
  • Circulair Organiseren: Werkboek Voor Ontwikkelen Circulair Businessmodel by Jan Jonker
  • Nederlandse Broeikasgasvoetafdruk in 2017 Weer Gestegen Met 8,1 Procent
  • Kabinet Verbiedt Elektriciteitsproductie Met Kolen in 2030: Hemweg- en Amercentrale in 2025
  • Renewable Energy in Indian Railways: Solar Powered Guwahati Railway Station in Assam, India
  • Windpark Westfrisia bij Zwaagdijk Met Vijf Windturbines by Enercon
  • De Staat Van Ons Water: Waterbeleid 2017
  • De Agenda IJsselmeergebied 2050: Versterking IJsselmeergebied Klaar Voor de Toekomst
  • Nederlanders Veel Te Opgewekt Over Duurzame Energie in Nederland
  • Zonfonds Voor Financiering Zonnepanelen Met Participatie Rabobank by ZonnepanelenDelen
  • Iceland Looks for Energy Sustainability: 20 Fast Chargers For Electric Cars Along Route 1 by ABB
  • Ministerie van Infrastructuur en Waterstaat (IenW): Duurzaamheidsverslag 2017
  • Solarpark Galecop in Nieuwegein met 8.914 Zonnepanelen by New Solar

    • Links

    Milieunet op..