Geschreven op 7-11-2021

The LAGI 2022 Mannheim design competition will be launched in March 2022 and closes in September 2022.

Beginning in March of 2022, the Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI) and the German Federal Horticulture Show (BUGA 23) invite you to design a unique work of art that uses renewable energy technology to support sustainable human thriving, supplying clean megawatt-hours to the City of Mannheim.

The selection process will take place from October – November of 2022. LAGI 2022 winners will be notified in December of 2022.

Shortlisted design entries will be featured in an exhibition at BUGA 23, the German Bundesgartenschau that will open in Mannheim in April of 2023 with expected attendance in the millions. And the top two designs will receive cash awards of $30,000 and $10,000 USD.

The LAGI 2022 Mannheim design challenge brings together a number of themes and ideas for inspiration.Just as a garden is a productive landscape for nourishment that also brings us joy and pleasure, how can our productive landscapes for energy also bring joy and pleasure to our communities?

How can renewable energy be integrated in beautiful ways into the city so that it is not some cold and utilitarian technology, but is instead an indispensable accessory, a statement of creative expression that we all desire to experience? At the same time, how can we make these new technologies accessible to everyone so that the benefits of energy democratization are equitably shared?

LAGI 2022 Mannheim will expand the realm of the possible using existing clean energy technologies to create beautiful, sculptural modules that can plug into the smart postcarbon city. We are seeking proposals that can exist simultaneously across a variety of scales—variations for a residential context or for a civic space that use modular components or scalable solutions. The goal is to open a window onto a world beyond carbon where quality of life and social equity have been vastly improved as a consequence of the energy transition.

A beautiful hardbound book featuring over 60 LAGI 2022 Mannheim submissions and essays by thought leaders will be published with Hirmer Publishing and launched at BUGA 23­, the German National Garden Show.

The Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI) helps design renewable energy infrastructures that are also beautiful places for people. Let’s work together to fight climate change while we also celebrate human culture and creativity. By doing so, we can inspire a more rapid and equitable energy transition.

BUGA 23 (Bundesgartenschau) will take place in Mannheim, Germany from April 2023 – October 2023.

The event will be located on the grounds of Spinelli park, a former US military base, and extend into Luisenpark, the location of the 1975 national garden show. During the 180 day period there will be over 5,000 events and attractions including flower shows, cultural exhibitions, leisure, and sport activities.

BUGA 23 is a lot more than just a flower show: It will improve the sustainable quality of life and lifestyle in Mannheim. A seven kilometer-long stretch of green will create new places to walk, play, and relax, while improving the city’s air quality and climate. BUGA 23 is also part of Mannheim’s North East Green Corridor Project, connecting 230 hectares of green areas forming a corridor stretching into the city center.

Creating a healthy environment for Mannheim’s future, climate-neutral, and in harmony with the natural environment, BUGA 23 is an innovative experimental field for living together in the city sustainably. The event complies with the UN Sustainability goals which are incorporated in Mannheim’s mission statement for 2030.

Solutions to problems and challenges of our time will be explored relating to climate, the environment, sustainable agricultural production and food security.

