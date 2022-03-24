Duurzaam Geschreven op 24-3-2022 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

The Seagriculture Conference EU 2022 in Bremerhaven on 29-30 June 2022 gathers top speakers, who will share their know-how within seaweed for feed, food, offshore cultivation, biorefinery of seaweed and much more.

The two-day program will go into the many different applications of seaweed that exist now and will combine plenary sessions with interactive poster presentations, trade shows and debate sessions, among others.