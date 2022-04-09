Three Little Birds: Every Little Thing Is Gonne Be All Right by Bob Marley & The WailersGeschreven op 9-4-2022 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Iets anders
Bob Marley & The Wailers Lyrics, “Three Little Birds”
“Don’t worry about a thing
‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right
Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing
‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right!”
Rise up this mornin’
Smile with the risin’ sun
Three little birds
Pitch by my doorstep
Singin’ sweet songs
Of melodies pure and true
Sayin’, (“This is my message to you-ou-ou”)
Singin’: “Don’t worry ’bout a thing
‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right”
Singin’: “Don’t worry (don’t worry) ’bout a thing
‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right!”
Rise up this mornin’
Smiled with the risin’ sun
Three little birds
Pitch by my doorstep
Singin’ sweet songs
Of melodies pure and true
Sayin’, “This is my message to you-ou-ou:”
Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing, worry about a thing, oh!
Every little thing gonna be all right. Don’t worry!”
Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing” – I won’t worry!
“‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right”
Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing
‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right”
I won’t worry!
Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing
‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right”
Singing: “Don’t worry about a thing (Don’t worry about a thing)
‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right!”
Thanks to Dexter Swope for correcting these lyrics.
Follow Bob Marley & The Waile…
on Bandsintown