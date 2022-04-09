Geschreven op 9-4-2022 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Iets anders

Bob Marley & The Wailers Lyrics, “Three Little Birds”

“Don’t worry about a thing

‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right

Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing

‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right!”

Rise up this mornin’

Smile with the risin’ sun

Three little birds

Pitch by my doorstep

Singin’ sweet songs

Of melodies pure and true

Sayin’, (“This is my message to you-ou-ou”)

Singin’: “Don’t worry ’bout a thing

‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right”

Singin’: “Don’t worry (don’t worry) ’bout a thing

‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right!”

Rise up this mornin’

Smiled with the risin’ sun

Three little birds

Pitch by my doorstep

Singin’ sweet songs

Of melodies pure and true

Sayin’, “This is my message to you-ou-ou:”

Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing, worry about a thing, oh!

Every little thing gonna be all right. Don’t worry!”

Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing” – I won’t worry!

“‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right”

Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing

‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right”

I won’t worry!

Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing

‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right”

Singing: “Don’t worry about a thing (Don’t worry about a thing)

‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right!”

