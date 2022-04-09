google.com, pub-1373830308765288, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0

Anders Bekeken

Three Little Birds: Every Little Thing Is Gonne Be All Right by Bob Marley & The Wailers

Geschreven op 9-4-2022 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Iets anders Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Bob Marley & The Wailers Lyrics, “Three Little Birds”

“Don’t worry about a thing
‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right
Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing
‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right!”

Rise up this mornin’
Smile with the risin’ sun
Three little birds
Pitch by my doorstep
Singin’ sweet songs
Of melodies pure and true
Sayin’, (“This is my message to you-ou-ou”)

Singin’: “Don’t worry ’bout a thing
‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right”
Singin’: “Don’t worry (don’t worry) ’bout a thing
‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right!”

Rise up this mornin’
Smiled with the risin’ sun
Three little birds
Pitch by my doorstep
Singin’ sweet songs
Of melodies pure and true
Sayin’, “This is my message to you-ou-ou:”

Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing, worry about a thing, oh!
Every little thing gonna be all right. Don’t worry!”
Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing” – I won’t worry!
“‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right”

Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing
‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right”
I won’t worry!
Singin’: “Don’t worry about a thing
‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right”
Singing: “Don’t worry about a thing (Don’t worry about a thing)
‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right!”

Thanks to Dexter Swope for correcting these lyrics.
Follow Bob Marley & The Waile…
on Bandsintown

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (718)
  • Agenda (3.454)
  • Biologisch (121)
  • Blog Action Day (57)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (944)
  • Communicatie (382)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (549)
  • Design (245)
  • Dieren (182)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.489)
  • Educatie (352)
  • EEN-Armoede (253)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.799)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (209)
  • Geluid (27)
  • Gezondheid (324)
  • Goed Doel (122)
  • Green Deal (43)
  • Greenwashing (122)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (339)
  • Iets anders (448)
  • Int. Samenwerking (195)
  • Investeren (151)
  • Joe Biden – Barack Obama (119)
  • Kerst (125)
  • Klimaat (1.751)
  • Licht (403)
  • Lucht (35)
  • Mensenrechten (176)
  • Milieu (761)
  • MVO (114)
  • Natuur (823)
  • Nederland (46)
  • Olympische Spelen (68)
  • Oranje (158)
  • Oud & Nieuw (133)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (17)
  • Sport (247)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (52)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.834)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (317)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Three Little Birds: Every Little Thing Is Gonne Be All Right by Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • Groene Waterstoffabriek Sinnewetterstof Oosterwolde: Zonne-Energie by Alliander En GroenLeven
  • Drents Tiny House Op Waterstof Uit Zuid- en Oost-Drenthe Gepresenteerd In Den Haag
  • Atlas Werkconferentie Online Op 21 april 2022 by Atlas Leefomgeving: Van Praten Naar Doen
  • De Week Van De Groene Tuin: Hittestress En Wateroverlast Aanpakken – Zeven Tips
  • Geen Wegwerpbekers En Borden Bij Ronde Van Vlaanderen: Herbruikbare Bekers En Borden Verplicht
  • Zoetwaterriffen In Utrechtse Singel Voor Bevorderen Biodiversiteit
  • Subsidie Groene Daken In Zeeland Voor Particulieren En Verenigingen van Eigenaren (VvE’s)
  • Koninklijke Nederlandsche Automobiel Club (KNAC) Rapport Op Weg Met Waterstof Gepresenteerd
  • Plastic Wegwerpbekers En Maaltijdverpakkingen Verboden: Herbruikbare Bekers Verplicht In 2024
  • Stapril: Elke Dag 10.000 Stappen Zetten In April En Help Het Vergeten Kind in Nederland
  • Eating Up Easter: Seeking Sustainability In The Remote Pacific – A Global Wake Up Call
  • S.T.O.P. Stop The Ocean Pollution: Stop-Motion Film by Daria Kashcheeva
  • Stad Gent Maakt Zwerfafval Zichtbaar: Geen Zwerfafval Meer Opruimen In Citadelpark
  • Campagne Grip Op Je Geld Van Start Met Actieplan Voor Speciale Energiehulproute by Geldfit
  • ENGIE Laborelec Bestaat 60 Jaar: Belgische Onderzoekscentrum by ENGIE Groep
  • Sea Change Short Documentary by Plastic Oceans
  • Earth’s Ekko: Refuse Reuse Recycle by Plastic Oceans
  • Ukraine Got Talent: Awesome Yodeling by Yodel Expert Sofia Shkidchenko
  • Cutting The Line Documentary: Thousands Of Seals Injured Or Killed by Fishing LInes

    • Links

    Milieunet op..