Anders Bekeken

How Chemport Europe in the TopDutch Region Becomes CO2-Negative by 2050

Geschreven op 21-7-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Duurzaam Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

The Netherlands is one of Europe’s leading suppliers of chemical products and services, with more than 400 top chemical companies across the entire supply chain. In fact, 19 out of the 25 top chemical companies in the world maintain significant operations in the Netherlands.

The TopDutch region is home to Chemport Europe: our companies are the leading suppliers of green chemical products and services.

Our renewable energy is provided by Gemini, one of the largest sea wind parks in the world. We turn excessive electricity into hydrogen, which is used as a green feedstock for our chemical processes.

By using biomass feedstock, we are moving away entirely from fossil fuels. We are green hydrogen and green carbon based. We are investing to become CO2-negative by 2050.

At Chemport Europe you will find all the conditions to develop and flourish a sustainable future, because there’s chemistry between us: we closely work together, beyond physical chemical integration.

We are an active community, sharing ideas and co-developing opportunities for a sustainable chemical industry. We share bio-based materials, we share energy and we close the loop in our production chains.

Together we are changing the nature of chemistry. Companies of Chemport Europe include AKZO Nobel, PPG, DOW, Teijin Aramid, Avantium, Lubrizol, ChemCom, DSM, Delamine and Zeolyst.

Chemport Europe works together towards a shared ambition: CO2-negative by 2050. The entire Chemport Europe industry cluster will only use renewable energy and raw materials by then. This makes us the ideal incubator for your renewable plants, test plants and research facilities. We have an ambitious three-points programs to achieve these goals: With abundant wind and water, the TopDutch region unlocks your sustainable power potential. We are home to the Gemini sea wind park, one of the largest in the world. Using electrolysis, we generate hydrogen with excessive electricity and water. The hydrogen is used as a green base material for our chemical processes and for energy in our chemical processes.

If you use fossil fuels to power factories, you end up burning valuable carbons into the air. We turn this process upside down. All leftovers from our food production aren’t burned, we us this as the basis for carbons in our green chemical industry. We use crops to take CO2 out of the air and the product is high quality, green carbon fibers and polymers. Where other chemical plants produce CO2, CO2 is a base ingredient in Chemport Europe.

Imagine how much plastics end up in oceans and in our soil, or are being burned in power plants. Such a waste of our planet and such a waste of great carbon base materials. Chemport Europe is leading in plastic recycling and biodegradable plastics. We close the loop.

See also: Message For Elon Musk: The Top Dutch Joint Solar Array and We Are Electrifying by Top Dutch – Green building blocks for green chemistry at Chemport Europe in the TopDutch region

1 Reactie »

Één Reactie

  1. Erik van Erne zegt:

    21 juli 2018 om 18:08 | Permalink

    Green building blocks for green chemistry at Chemport Europe in the TopDutch region

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (560)
  • Agenda (2.943)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (116)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (728)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (444)
  • Design (229)
  • Dieren (172)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.171)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.004)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (125)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (299)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (13)
  • Greenwashing (113)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (296)
  • Iets anders (355)
  • Int. Samenwerking (189)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.610)
  • Licht (368)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (739)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (687)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (66)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (211)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.046)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (291)
  • Welzijnswerk (29)

    • Recente berichten

  • How Chemport Europe in the TopDutch Region Becomes CO2-Negative by 2050
  • The Zayed Sustainability Prize: 3 Million Dollar Prize Fund For Five Categories
  • Flexibele Zonnecellen In Vangrail N194 bij Heerhugowaard by Solliance Solar Research
  • Energieneutrale Nul op de Meter Woningen van Lefier in Emmerhout en Emmermeer by BAM Wonen
  • Bijeenkomst Biobased Inkopen Voor Overheden In De Praktijk by Green Chemistry Campus (GCC)
  • NWBA Congres Waterstof Nu en Morgen: Erik Middelman-Award en NWBA Student Award 2018
  • Zonnepark Vierverlaten bij Hoogkerk Met 7.777 Zonnepanelen by Grunneger Power
  • Open Monumentendag Vlaanderen: De 30ste Editie – Tripel 30 Bier
  • Nieuw Distributiecentrum Udea/Ekoplaza in Veghel met BREEAM Excellent by DENC
  • Fabriek Energiek: Provinciaal Educatief Centrum Voor Hernieuwbare Energie in Zelzate
  • Energiebeurs Suriname in Lalla Rookh Gebouw in Paramaribo by Energiebedrijven Suriname EBS
  • The Road to Thailand 4.0: Transforming An Economy by Hitachi Inspire The Next
  • Movie The Third Industrial Revolution by Jeremy Rifkin
  • Mobiliteitsbeeld 2017: Verklaring 24% Toename Reizigerskilometers Per Trein by KiM
  • Kristalprijs 2018: Op Zoek Naar Ketentransparantie
  • Werkconferentie Topsector Energie 2018: Regio Dynamisch Speelveld Energietransitie 3.0
  • De Nationale SchildersVakprijs: De Inschrijving Is Geopend
  • Tefal Wisselweken: 31.000 Kilo Afgedankte Pannen en 8.600 Kilo Strijkijzers Recyclen by Coolrec
  • Gemeentelijk Vastgoed Dag 2018: Nationale Trendradar Gemeentelijk Vastgoed by IVVD
  • World Cleanup Day: Grootste Opruimactie van Nederland by Plastic Soup Foundation en Nudge

    • Links

    Milieunet op..