Geschreven op 21-7-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Duurzaam

The Netherlands is one of Europe’s leading suppliers of chemical products and services, with more than 400 top chemical companies across the entire supply chain. In fact, 19 out of the 25 top chemical companies in the world maintain significant operations in the Netherlands.

The TopDutch region is home to Chemport Europe: our companies are the leading suppliers of green chemical products and services.

Our renewable energy is provided by Gemini, one of the largest sea wind parks in the world. We turn excessive electricity into hydrogen, which is used as a green feedstock for our chemical processes.

By using biomass feedstock, we are moving away entirely from fossil fuels. We are green hydrogen and green carbon based. We are investing to become CO2-negative by 2050.

At Chemport Europe you will find all the conditions to develop and flourish a sustainable future, because there’s chemistry between us: we closely work together, beyond physical chemical integration.

We are an active community, sharing ideas and co-developing opportunities for a sustainable chemical industry. We share bio-based materials, we share energy and we close the loop in our production chains.

Together we are changing the nature of chemistry. Companies of Chemport Europe include AKZO Nobel, PPG, DOW, Teijin Aramid, Avantium, Lubrizol, ChemCom, DSM, Delamine and Zeolyst.

Chemport Europe works together towards a shared ambition: CO2-negative by 2050. The entire Chemport Europe industry cluster will only use renewable energy and raw materials by then. This makes us the ideal incubator for your renewable plants, test plants and research facilities. We have an ambitious three-points programs to achieve these goals: With abundant wind and water, the TopDutch region unlocks your sustainable power potential. We are home to the Gemini sea wind park, one of the largest in the world. Using electrolysis, we generate hydrogen with excessive electricity and water. The hydrogen is used as a green base material for our chemical processes and for energy in our chemical processes.

If you use fossil fuels to power factories, you end up burning valuable carbons into the air. We turn this process upside down. All leftovers from our food production aren’t burned, we us this as the basis for carbons in our green chemical industry. We use crops to take CO2 out of the air and the product is high quality, green carbon fibers and polymers. Where other chemical plants produce CO2, CO2 is a base ingredient in Chemport Europe.

Imagine how much plastics end up in oceans and in our soil, or are being burned in power plants. Such a waste of our planet and such a waste of great carbon base materials. Chemport Europe is leading in plastic recycling and biodegradable plastics. We close the loop.

See also: Message For Elon Musk: The Top Dutch Joint Solar Array and We Are Electrifying by Top Dutch – Green building blocks for green chemistry at Chemport Europe in the TopDutch region