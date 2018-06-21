Design, Water Geschreven op 2-4-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

A/D/O invites multi-disciplinary designers and teams to shape the future of drinking water in the urban environment.

Pressing issues such as water scarcity and plastic pollution mean that new behaviors, products and systems for accessing drinking water in the city are urgently required.

The Water Futures Design Challenge includes a prize pool of 72,000 dollars to be awarded to finalists and winners.

The A/D/O water future research program addresses and explores the drinking water crisis ans asks: how can design help address this in the future?

Responding to the tensions around water in the urban environment and the shift for cities to ban the single-use disposable plastic bottle, Water Futures aims to inspire designers to take action in reimagining our toxic drinking water culture and design alternative realities.

Submission deadline is June 21, 2018.