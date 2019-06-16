Geschreven op 16-6-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Water

The Story of Water exposes the dangers of water privatization and highlights innovative solutions that cities are adopting that keep water management in public hands.

Water is a human right and shouldn’t be controlled by corporations whose primary motivation is profit.

Profit-driven corporations want control over your city’s public water systems. What could go wrong?

It’s no secret that our public water and sewer systems are in need of maintenance and repair. Our cities and water supplies are vulnerable and private corporations are taking advantage by offering false solutions.

When corporations take control of our water, they prioritize turning a profit instead of access to clean, safe, affordable drinking water that we all need to survive. Don’t be surprised if you receive an unexpectedly high water bill: privatized systems often mean much higher utility costs for everyday people.

Fortunately, cities around the country are finding creative ways to keep their water systems out of corporate control.

We hope that this movie serves as a resource to foster a dialogue about who controls the water in your community and inspires you to get involved in local conversations about your water: it’s so easy to take this precious resource for granted until it becomes unsafe, unaffordable, or shut-off entirely.

Created in collaboration with our partners at Corporate Accountability, The Story of Water chronicles the dangers of water privatization and highlights innovative solutions being adopted around the United States that keep water systems in public hands.

