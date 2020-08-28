Geschreven op 28-8-2020 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Sport

Plant-filled terraces, a translucent roof and palatial columns adorn the Xi’an International Football Centre stadium that Zaha Hadid Architects is developing for central China.

Set to be built in the Fengdong business district of Xi’an, one of China’s oldest cities, the stadium will contain 60,000 seats and become a venue for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Once complete, Xi’an International Football Centre will incorporate a mix of public dining and entertainment facilities and also be used to host other national, international and domestic league games, alongside training academies, performances and cultural events.

Zaha Hadid Architects described this as a “legacy mode of operations” that will ensure the stadium can continue to serve the city long after the 2023 tournament.

“Xi’an has a long history of welcoming visitors from around the world,” explained Zaha Hadid Architects. “In the global arena of football, the Xi’an International Football Centre continues this tradition and builds a lasting legacy of new civic spaces, sports and recreational facilities for the city,” it said.

“Integrated within the orthogonal urban grid of Fengdong’s business district, the stadium’s open facades invite the city into the heart of the building to enjoy its public spaces, recreation and dining facilities throughout the day.”

