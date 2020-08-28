Anders Bekeken

The World’s First Wooden Football Stadium For Forest Green Rovers by Zaha Hadid

Geschreven op 28-8-2020 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Sport

Zaha Hadid Architects has been commissioned to design a 5,000-seat stadium built entirely from wood, for the British football club Forest Green Rovers.

The London-based firm set up by the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid won an international competition to design the stadium for the National League team, seeing off competition from over 50 other entrants from Europe and America.

Designed to be the world’s greenest football stadium, it will be constructed completely from wood and powered by sustainable energy sources.

“The really standout thing about this stadium is that it’s going to be entirely made of wood – the first time that will have been done anywhere in the world,” said Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince.

“The importance of using wood is not only that it’s a naturally occurring material, it has very low carbon content – about as low as it gets for a building material,” he added.

“Our new stadium will have the lowest carbon content of any stadium in the world. This really will be the greenest football stadium in the world.”

The proposal also includes a £100 million nature reserve, a public transport hub and the restoration of Stroudwater canal in Gloucestershire. Commissioned by renewable energy company Ecotricity, the Eco Park development aims to be carbon neutral or negative, by generating its own energy onsite.

One half of the Eco Park will be dedicated to sporting facilities – including the new stadium, training pitches and a sports science hub – while the other will operate as a green technology business park.

“The club’s heritage, ambition and vision reflect our own, combining the latest material research and construction techniques with new design approaches to build a more ecologically sustainable and inclusive architecture,” said ZHA director Jim Heverin.

