World’s First All-Electric Fire Truck Unveiled At Menlo Parkt by Volvo Penta And Rosenbaum

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District fire chief showed off the world’s first all-electric fire engine and announced plans to add one to the department’s fleet by the end of 2021.

“Electric vehicles are not new, it’s only new to the fire service,” said Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman.

“Typically, fire engines only travel short distances before returning to their home base or Fire Station, so electric motors make perfect sense,” Chief Harry Schapelhouman said

The fire engine, which is black and yellow and looks more like a bus than a typical red fire truck, is made by Austrian company Rosenbauer.

Volvo Penta will develop the electric driveline in Rosenbauer’s first electric fire truck, the Concept Fire Truck (CFT), taking a system delivery approach.

The burning question, of course, is whether the fire engine could run out of juice during a call. The electric vehicle will be equipped with a redundant battery system and small booster motor for longer duration responses and incidents like fire calls.

See also: De Eerste Elektrische Brandweerauto by Kreisel Electric, Linz AG en Rosenbauer

