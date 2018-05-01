Geschreven op 1-5-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

As battery costs fall and more options enter the market, global sales of pure electric trucks are expected to grow exponentially.

Cities will become clean and less noisy due to electric vehicles. Do you also think that future is electric drive ?

Check out this top 5 All-Electric Trucks: Tesla Semi Truck – MAN e-Truck – Mercedes-Benz Urban e-Truck – E-Fuso Vision One – E-Force One AG

