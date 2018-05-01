Anders Bekeken

Top Five All-Electric Trucks by Future Lab

Geschreven op 1-5-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

As battery costs fall and more options enter the market, global sales of pure electric trucks are expected to grow exponentially.

Cities will become clean and less noisy due to electric vehicles. Do you also think that future is electric drive ?

Check out this top 5 All-Electric Trucks: Tesla Semi TruckMAN e-TruckMercedes-Benz Urban e-TruckE-Fuso Vision One – E-Force One AG

See also: Cummins AEOS Electric Concept Truck Unveiled by Cummins – The Nikola One and The Nikola Two Electric Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks by Nikola Motor Company – The Einride T-Pod: An Electric, Self-Driving Truck Without Windows by Einride – De Truck van de Toekomst – The Future of Trucking – Renault Falcon Truck: Een Laboratorium op Wielen by Renault – Drie Distributietrucks met Waterstof Brandstofcel voor Asko in Noorwegen by Scania – OEX-B Zero Emission Overland Truck by Hamid Bekhradi – De Zero Emission Smith Newton Taurus 265-12.5E by Custers – The First Full Electric Heavy Duty Terminal Tracker, de Nautilus E30

Ten Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks: Alternatives to Tesla Semi Truck by Automotive Territory – Top 7 All-Electric SUV’s in 2018/19 Compared With Tesla Model X by Future Lab

 

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (549)
  • Agenda (2.886)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (697)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (437)
  • Design (229)
  • Dieren (171)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.151)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.902)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (124)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (298)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (13)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (291)
  • Iets anders (350)
  • Int. Samenwerking (187)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.608)
  • Licht (367)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (737)
  • MVO (108)
  • Natuur (679)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (66)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (209)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (993)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (288)
  • Welzijnswerk (29)

    • Recente berichten

  • Top Five All-Electric Trucks by Future Lab
  • Ten Electric Vans That Redefine Performance 2018 by Minds Eye Design
  • Climate Planet Tentoonstelling op Jaarbeursplein in Utrecht by ANNE
  • De Glasbak Bestaat 40 Jaar: De Vernieuwde Glas in ’t Bakkie Campagne – Mei is Glasmaand
  • Twence Zonnepark Boeldershoek-West in Enschede Met 61.000 Zonnepanelen by Solarcentury
  • There Is No Planet B by French President Emmanuel Macron
  • De Campagne Rotterdam Circulair: Van Zooi Naar Mooi
  • Het Innovatiepaviljoen van de Provincie Flevoland op de Floriade 2022 in Almere
  • Kennisdag Sportaccommodaties en Zwembaden by VSG
  • MVO Manager van het Jaar 2018: Wie Gaat de MVO Bokaal 2018 Winnen?
  • Groene Vent Zoekt Groen Event en de GroeneVentscan: Wie Wint de GroeneVent Award 2018
  • De ABN AMRO Circular Economy Awards 2018: De Genomineerden Zijn Bekend
  • Zonnepark ’t Zandt met 1.528 Zonnepanelen in Provincie Groningen by Zonnedorpen
  • Groene Passie Beurs in Hummelo: Samen Maken We De Wereld Mooi
  • The Green House: Circulair Paviljoen, Duurzaam Restaurant en Urban Farm in Utrecht by Cepezed
  • Elektrische Volvo FL Electric Trucks Voor Stedelijke Distributie en Afvalinzameling by Volvo Trucks
  • Werelderfgoedcentrum Waddenzee in Lauwersoog: Wadden Sea World Heritage Centre by Dorte Mandrup
  • Zonnepark Noordveen Met 6.000 Zonnepanelen op Oude Atletiekbaan in Zutphen by Ecorus
  • De Elektrische Zero-Emission Ecoboot in Utrecht Moet Organisch Afval Gescheiden Ophalen
  • Klimaatakkoord Zeevaart: Zeescheepvaart Gaat CO2-Uitstoot Met 40% Verminderen in 2030

    • Links

    Milieunet op..