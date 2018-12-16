Geschreven op 16-12-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Representing Top 7 Electric Scooters and Smart Mopeds to Buy in 2019.

Vespa Elettrica: Range – 62 miles, Acceleration (0-30 mph)

Mahindra GenZe 2.0: Range – 30+ miles, top speed – 30 mph, Acceleration (0-30 mph)

Gogoro 2 Delight and S2: Range – 68 miles, top speed – 55-57 mph, Acceleration (0-30 mph)

ONYX RCR: Range – 75 miles, top speed – 60 mph, Acceleration (0-30 mph)

Niu M+ and N-GT: Range – 62-100 miles, top speed – 28-44 mph, Acceleration (0-30 mph)

Etergo Appscooter: Range – 250 miles, top speed – 28 mph, Acceleration (0-30 mph) – 3.9 sec

BMW C Evolution: Range – 100 miles, top speed – 75 mph, celeration (0-30 mph) – 2.8 sec1

Honda PCX Electric

