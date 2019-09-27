Geschreven op 27-9-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Year after year the automotive community is getting closer to the consensus that the future for ground transportation is electric.

But is it the case for motorcycles and especially superbikes, which unlike cars, are strongly affected by heavy batteries, and thus, rarely offer adequate range and performance.

Well, today we will demonstrate to you the lineup of all-electric superbikes and sports motorcycles that defy any existing prejudice about two-wheel EVs, and at times outperform gasoline counterparts.

Noiseless riding, immediate torque with arms ripping acceleration and truly fast speeds, this is what these bikes are all about!

All of the models shown in this #ATelectricbikes episode:

Lightning Strike: Lightning’s authority within the motorcycling community is undeniable, but the company’s credibility is being further boosted by the introduction of the mass production and fairly affordable sports model Lightning Strike for the 2020. Arc Vector: arcvehicle.com Handcrafted in Britain, the Arc Vector is a limited series performance motorcycle that comes featuring innovative chassis technology and offers an Integrated Human Machine interface. It is expected to accelerate to 62mph in 3.2 seconds, ride at 124 mph, and travel for up to 270 miles.

EmFlux One: India is the largest two-wheeler market and the place of origin of the world’s most affordable electric superbrike. The One by EMFlux Motors, is an EV powered by a liquid cooled AC induction motor.

RMK E2: Aiming to launch first customer deliveries in early 2020, the Finnish manufacturer RMK currently continues testing their production-ready all-electric E2 motorcycle. Instead of a traditional rear-wheel hub motor, this two-wheeler comes with a unique rim-integrated unit netting 67 horses.

Kymco SuperNEX: 2019 Kymko SuperNEX is the first superbike from the Taiwanese manufacturer Kymco that previously specialized only in small-displacement ICE and all-electric scooters. It is expected to accelerate from 0 to 62 in just 2.9 seconds and ride at 155 mph speeds.

Sarolea Manx7 & N60: Sarolea Manx7 is an all-electric, road-legal superbike that can develop a max speed of 150 mph and is based on the brand’s SP7 racing model. The N60 is built on the same platform as the Manx7, so it offers a 163-horsepower output and up to 205 miles of range. The bike, however, has café styling and comes with a bespoke protective suit, designed in cooperation with Café Costume.

Italian Volt Lacama: Founded by two Guinness-record holders for the longest trip completed on an electric bike, the Italian Volt currently has one build in the stables. The Lacama is based on a company-designed aluminum frame and swingarm with Ohlins suspension, has 3D-printed bodywork, and rides on either carbon-fiber or aluminum 17-inch wheels.

Zero SR/F: As far as mass produced electric motorcycles go, the new Zero SR/F is arguably the best combination of performance, range and adequate pricing. The newcomer gets sporty naked design, the most powerful Z-Force 75-10 Zero motor.

Lito Sora Gen1 + Gen2: 5 years ago, the Canadian LITO motorcycles introduced a revolutionary machine – Lito Sora. It was the ground-breaker and the first ever electric bike able to cover 124 miles on one battery. To mark its 10th anniversary, LITO returns with the second generation of their exotic bike, refining its performance figures to a whole new level.

Lightning LS-218: The credit of mass market popularization of electric bikes goes to Zero Motorcycles, but it was the Lightning LS-218 that brought battery powered two wheelers into the big league of superbikes.

Harley Davidson LiveWire: By exploring new classes of motorcycles, Harley Davidson is attempting to attract younger generation of riders to its dealerships. The LiveWire is their first electric motorbike that offers adequate range, sporty performance and instant 0-60 acceleration.

Energica Ego and Eva: For the 2019, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Energica, updates its Ego and Eva bikes with new comfort and handling-centered features. The models come with a new 24kW fast charge mode that brings the battery replenishment time down to 20 minutes. They also get a Park assistant feature, that that works in reverse mode.