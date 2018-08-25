Anders Bekeken

Top 10 Electric Racing Cars That Show The Best Track Performance by Automotive Territory

Geschreven op 25-8-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Top 10 Electric Racing Cars that Set New Standards for Track Competitions. Opponents of electric cars have managed to create an image for EVs as slow and boring vehicles that are only fit for picking up groceries, and have nothing to do in the performance realm.

However, throughout the years, companies like Tesla, Rymac, Nio and many others have managed to prove them wrong.

In today’s episode we collected top 10 new electric racing cars that are currently setting up higher standards for track performance and are standing at the foothold of racing revolution in the world.

See also: Top 10 Fastest Electric Bicycles with Motorbike Speeds by Automotive Territory – Ten All-New Electric Cars that Want to be Better than Tesla by Automotive Territory – Ten Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks: Alternatives to Tesla Semi Truck by Automotive Territory – Ten New Electric Car Concepts that Should Hit the Production by Automotive Territory – Top 10 All-New Electric Cars to Go on Sale in 2018-2019 by Automotive Territory – Top 10 Electric Vans for Family and Business by Automotive Territory – Top 7 All-Electric SUV’s in 2018/19 Compared With Tesla Model X by Future Lab – The Best All-Electric Cars to Buy in 2018 in The U.S. by Future Lab

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (568)
  • Agenda (2.982)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (740)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (454)
  • Design (230)
  • Dieren (172)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.190)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.056)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (134)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (299)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (13)
  • Greenwashing (113)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (301)
  • Iets anders (360)
  • Int. Samenwerking (189)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.614)
  • Licht (371)
  • Lucht (32)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (740)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (694)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (212)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.082)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (292)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Audi PB18 E-Tron: A Radical Vision For High-Performance Electric Sports Car by Audi
  • Top 10 Electric Racing Cars That Show The Best Track Performance by Automotive Territory
  • Zonnedak Kassenbouwer KUBO in Monster Met 2.267 Zonnepanelen by Royal Brinkman
  • The All Electric Opel GT X Experimental Concept SUV Car by Opel
  • Extra Geld Voor Aanleg Groene Daken in Amsterdam
  • Het Duurzaamste Schakelstation Van Nederland: Schakelstation Groenlo by Liander
  • Informatiekaart Circulaire Economie by Nederland Circulair!
  • Week Van De Circulaire Economie 2019: Onvermijdelijk Circulair by Nederland Circulair!
  • Programma Rivier Als Getijdenpark: Een Nieuw Getijdenpark In De Rotterdamse Maashaven
  • Thailand High Speed Rail Project Explained
  • Braziliaanse Bierbrouwer Ambev Kiest Voor 1600 Elektrische Volkswagen e-Delivery Trucks
  • Stichting DOEN Zoekt Pioniers In Duurzaamheid: Duurzaam Voedselsysteem – Circulaire Economie
  • De Week Van De Duurzaamheid in Capelle aan den IJssel
  • Fashion for Good Experience Amsterdam: Museum Over Circulaire Mode en Duurzame Innovaties
  • Dag Van De Duurzaamheid: Duurzaamheidspodium Ondernemend Schagen en #Toekomststoel
  • Trudo Vertical Forest In Strijp-S Eindhoven: Groene Woonflat Met Verticaal Bos by Sint Trudo
  • Zonnepark Bavelse Berg Met 60.000 Zonnepanelen Op Voormalige Vuilstort Sweco by Rooftop
  • Energielandgoed Wells Meer in Bergen: Concentratie van Duurzame Energieopwekking
  • Eerste Eiland Marker Wadden Officieel Geopend Voor Publiek Vanaf 8 September 2018
  • Windpark AVRI Geldermalsen: Drie Windmolens Op Oude Afvalberg by Betuwe Wind

    • Links

    Milieunet op..