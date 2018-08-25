Geschreven op 25-8-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Top 10 Electric Racing Cars that Set New Standards for Track Competitions. Opponents of electric cars have managed to create an image for EVs as slow and boring vehicles that are only fit for picking up groceries, and have nothing to do in the performance realm.

However, throughout the years, companies like Tesla, Rymac, Nio and many others have managed to prove them wrong.

In today’s episode we collected top 10 new electric racing cars that are currently setting up higher standards for track performance and are standing at the foothold of racing revolution in the world.

