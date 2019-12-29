Geschreven op 29-12-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Representing Top 10 All-New Electric Cars That Will Hit The Roads in 2020.

Audi e-Tron Sportback, Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach E, Rivian R1T, BMW iX3, Polestar 2, Porsche Taycan, Volkswagen ID 3, Mini Cooper SE, Peugeot e-208 and Mercedes-Benz EQA.

See also: Top Five All-Electric Trucks by Future Lab – The Battery Revolution. End of Gasoline? by Future Lab – Top 5 Electric Bikes You Can Afford by Future Lab –Top 7 Electric Scooters to Buy in 2019 by Future Lab – Top 7 All-Electric SUV’s in 2018/19 Compared With Tesla Model X by Future Lab – The Best All-Electric Cars to Buy in 2018 in The U.S. by Future Lab – Top 10 All-New Electric Cars to Go on Sale in 2018-2019 by Automotive Territory – 10 New Electric Car Concepts that Should Hit the Production by Automotive Territory– Ten Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks: Alternatives to Tesla Semi Truck by Automotive Territory – Ten All-New Electric Cars that Want to be Better than Tesla by Automotive Territory – Top 10 Electric Vans for Family and Business by Automotive Territory