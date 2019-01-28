Geschreven op 28-1-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Meet the SORA, a new-generation electric motorcycle and a super machine. Featuring a sleek design, state-of-the-art engineering, and superior speed and performance, the SORA superbike – part custom bike, part sport bike – delivers an unparalleled riding experience.

The revolutionary SORA offers the best design elements of bobber and café racer/street fighter bikes blended into one innovative, no-compromise electric superbike.

The bobber influence is seen in the rear fender (which is affixed to the wheel), while the street fighter influence is seen in the front dynamics of the bike.The SORA was designed for ultimate efficiency, power, and performance.

Technical features and benefits include: an energy-storing integrated charge-management system, a powerful electric motor and CVT transmission, an advanced communication and power-management system, a patented ‘Safe Range System,’ and a state-of-the-art integrated GPS system and touch screen.Further technical features and benefits include: an adjustable electric seat (100mm travel), high-quality front-fork and rear suspension and top-of-the-line brakes, an on-board charging port, a sealed lockable storage compartment, a patented email notification system to advise when the SORA is fully charged, a regenerative braking system, and finally, aircraft-grade lightweight carbon-fibre fairing and aluminum chassis.

Developing Sora took around 2 and a half years of testing prototypes and painstaking assembling made by hand, and by all means, the bike really looks like it. Sora rolls with a frame made from carbon fiber and machined aluminum elements, accounting for the small weight and excellent stiffness living up to the superbike performance.

The 1498 mm (59.0 in.) wheelbase makes the Sora extremely agile in the urban environment, while no compromises have been made for the highway comfort. One of the really nifty features of the Sora is the electrically-adjustable solo seat, which allows riders of all statures to find their optimal riding position aboard this intriguing bike. Changes can be made on the fly, and this means the Sora adds a new definition for riding comfort and modern ergonomics.

Sora comes with a 27-degree, 43mm inverted forks and a fully adjustable Elka rear suspension, lightweight machined aluminum 17-inch wheels, dual 310mm petal rotors in the front and a 250mm rear one, and tips the scales at 260 kg (573 lb). Juice for the liquid-cooled direct drive motor comes from a hand-assembled 12kWh lithium-polymer battery which can be recharged in 9 hours with the on-board J1772-compatible charger.

