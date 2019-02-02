Anders Bekeken

The New Mobility Revolution Live From CES 2019: CES Ready

Geschreven op 2-2-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

A panel of experts will speak about the future of drones and self-driving technology and how they will revolutionize transportation.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao will speak about the future of drones and self-driving technology and how they will revolutionize transportation.

Following Secretary Chao’s address, a panel of experts will discuss the importance of establishing public trust to ensure consumers understand the benefits of self-driving vehicles and that deployment of the technology is safe.

