Geschreven op 28-1-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Zbee is an energy efficient electric vehicle for short distance transportation of up to three people and smaller goods.

It will significantly improve the environment both locally and globally, through energy efficiency and zero emissions.

The Zbee is available in two versions, standard RS, and Cargo.

Zbee is extremely energy efficient. It creates no noise or local pollution, and it works towards reducing global carbon emissions.

Driving the Zbee is fun, effortless and safe. Parking is no issue – you can even drive the Zbee straight into your home.

The battery powering the hi-tech motor charges quickly and needs little service. It costs only about a dime per 10 km of driving.

Small and compact, yet it fits three people and a trunk. Zbee is an agile companion in urban areas with heavy traffic.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

See also: Hybrid TukTuk Battle, maar de 100% elektrische TukTuk is er al – De elektrische Piaggio Tuk Tuk – De elektrische Tuk Tuk by Tuk Tuk Company