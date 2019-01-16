Anders Bekeken

The Electric Nissan IMs: An Elevated Sports Sedan by Nissan Intelligent Mobility

Geschreven op 16-1-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

The Nissan IMs, unveiled at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, is a completely new type of car.

An elevated sports sedan that takes advantage of the packaging, platform and powertrain technology developed through Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

Nissan designers tells us about the inspiration behind the concept and the key features on the model.

The Nissan IMs is a pure electric vehicle with autonomous drive capabilities and includes an indulgent Premier Seat in the rear center.

See also: Intelligent Mobility Vision by Nissan: Towards Zero-Emission And Zero-Fatality – Het E-Vier Pakket voor Elektrisch Rijden by Nissan: Vier keer Voordeel Plus Gratis Oplaadpunt – De Hertz Green Collection met Nissan Leaf – The World Car of The Year Awards: Nissan LEAF 2011 World Car of the Year – Duurzaam Diervervoer: 30 Elektrische Dierentranporters en 7 ARV’s voor de Dierenbescherming – De 100% Elektrische Nissan Leaf in Nederland: De Nieuwe Nissan Leaf 2018 – De 100% elektrische Nissan Nuvu met zonnepanelen op het dak – The Nissan Ellure Concept – LA Auto Show 2010 Design Challenge 1000 lb Car: Nissan iV –De full-electric Nissan Leaf Zero-Emission –Paris Motor Show 2010: Nissan Townpod, an Electric Van for Everyman –Nissan Presents New Mobility Concept for Sustainable Zero-emission Society – The Journey to Zero: Video Drive on Chairs by Nissan – Nissan Zonnedak op Motor Parts Center in Amsterdam Met 8.911 Zonnepanelen

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (597)
  • Agenda (3.053)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (771)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (475)
  • Design (231)
  • Dieren (173)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.229)
  • Educatie (342)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.198)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (140)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (302)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (24)
  • Greenwashing (114)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (315)
  • Iets anders (371)
  • Int. Samenwerking (191)
  • Investeren (134)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.629)
  • Licht (372)
  • Lucht (32)
  • Mensenrechten (167)
  • Milieu (743)
  • MVO (108)
  • Natuur (711)
  • Nederland (21)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (125)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (215)
  • Vakantie (77)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.190)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (296)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Oudejaarconferentie Vaarwel 2018 by Sjaak Bral
  • Uitbreiding En Repowering Windparken Oosterscheldekering by RVB
  • Zonnepark De Lichtkiem Aan De Asserwijk In Assen Met 13.800 Zonnepanelen
  • De Eerste Elektrische Vrachtwagen In De Bouw by KWS
  • The Electric Nissan IMs: An Elevated Sports Sedan by Nissan Intelligent Mobility
  • Land Art Generator Initiative: LAGI 2019 Masdar City, Abu Dhabi – Return To The Source
  • 24th World Energy Congress 2019 In Abu Dhabi: Energy For Prosperity by World Energy Council
  • Suikerunie Zet In Op Vergroening En Energieneutraal: Grote ZonneWeide in Puttershoek In 2020
  • Duurzaam Verwarmd 2019: Innovatieplatform Voor Duurzame HVAC Techniek by Good!
  • Green Deal België Circulair Bouwen: Bouw Ook Mee
  • Nieuw Magazine Circulair Ondernemen: Hoe dan? by De Wolven
  • World Cycling Forum 2019 In Rotterdam: Bicycle Industry at the Core of Sustainable Development
  • Cadillac Presents Futuristic CT6 EV SUV in Detroit: With Super Cruise Technology Of The Year
  • Voedsel1000 En De Voedseltop 2019: Bouw Mee Aan Het Brabants Voedselsysteem
  • Eerste Circulaire Viaduct In Nederland Bij Revesluis In Kampen Gaat 200 Jaar Mee
  • InfraTech 2019: Nationaal Platform Voor De Hele Infrasector – Thema Futureproof
  • VANG Buitenshuis: Nieuwe Website Wijst KWD-Sector De Weg Naar Circulaire Economie by RWS
  • De Metropoolregio Amsterdam Werkt Aan Duurzaamheid: Nieuwe Website MRA Duurzaam
  • Vijf Zonneparken In Hoogeveen Kunnen Worden Aangesloten op Stroomnet by Enexis
  • De Eerste Energieneutrale School In Capelle aan den IJssel: OBS West by Heijmans

    • Links

    Milieunet op..