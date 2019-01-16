Geschreven op 16-1-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

The Nissan IMs, unveiled at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, is a completely new type of car.

An elevated sports sedan that takes advantage of the packaging, platform and powertrain technology developed through Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

Nissan designers tells us about the inspiration behind the concept and the key features on the model.

The Nissan IMs is a pure electric vehicle with autonomous drive capabilities and includes an indulgent Premier Seat in the rear center.

