Geschreven op 15-2-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

MOIA, the mobility service provider of the Volkswagen Group, along with the city of Hamburg and the HOCHBAHN, introduced its new, fully electric vehicle with its first drive on a public road.

The black and yellow MOIA vehicles will be a fixture in the streets of Hamburg from now on.

Initially, the vehicles will be used for the final test phase, in which MOIA will carry out technical tests and train several hundred drivers.

Once the test phase is complete, MOIA expects to start public operation in April of this year.

The goals of ridesharing are to reduce individual traffic by providing convenient mobility options, as well as to make more efficient use of roads. Hamburg residents can now use the MOIA app to book a ride and take advantage of this new, comfortable and efficient form of urban mobility. Public operation will begin in April with a fleet of 100 vehicles.

Currently, MOIA has a few hundred employees. MOIA will incrementally increase the fleet size to 500 vehicles over the next twelve months. At a later stage, MOIA plans to increase the fleet to 1000 vehicles. The number of MOIA employees will in turn grow to a few thousand.

MOIA is a subsidiary company and an independent brand of the Volkswagen Group. The company, based in Berlin, Hamburg, and Helsinki, develops its own mobility services, working together with cities and public transportation organizations. MOIA is currently developing and implementing various services along the mobility value chain with multiple offerings for different user groups. MOIA ridesharing is a modular, complete system that helps reduce private transport and use streets more efficiently.

