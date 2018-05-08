Geschreven op 8-5-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Electric aircrafts will race from London to Darwin in 2019 to mark the centenary of the Great Air Race.

The race and a series of other events in the top end will celebrate 100 years since Captain Ross Smith, Lieutenant Keith Smith and Sergeants Wally Shiers and Jim Bennett won the first event.

The 1919 Great Air Race captured the imagination of people across the globe. Under the command of Captain Ross Smith, the journey has been described as the flight that changed the world and paved the way for national and international air travel.

The 2019 event, to be known as the Centenary E-Race, will start in London late next year and stop over in at least 15 countries before making its way to Darwin.

It is hoped that world-leading technology companies including Tesla, NASA, Airbus, Virgin and Boeing will enter in celebration of a century of aviation innovation and achievement by engineers, designers and aircraft constructors.

The advantages of electric aircraft are huge, however, achieving long distance flight in an electric aircraft is still the greatest challenge. There are currently three approaches to tackling this problem, battery electric, hydrogen fuel-cell electric, and hybrid combustion-engine electric.

In the one hundred years since the first flight from London to Darwin, aerospace technology has made enormous strides. In 2019, the major challenges our fragile planet faces are very different from those confronting early aviators. By showcasing low pollution, electrically-powered and innovative, highly efficient aircraft in the Great Air Race, we aim to celebrate a century of achievement by engineers, designers, and aircraft constructors. We will together, usher in the next century of quiet, environmentally friendly aviation.

The concept for this race originated with Australian pioneer aviator, adventurer and businessman Dick Smith AC. Although the present race format differs in several important respects from Dick’s original idea, the inspiration is clear. Prior to 1919, no aircraft had flown the vast distances necessary to reach the other side of the globe. The challenge of the 2019 Centenary E-Race event poses is very similar: are electric aircraft ready to tackle that same route?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

See also: The Alpha Electric (Prototype WATTsUP): An All-Electric Two-Seater Airplane by Pipestrel Slovenia – Zero-Emission Airplane: The Antares DLR-H2 by DLR – Vliegen op zonne-energie: Solar Impulse Testvlucht – The Full Electric Battery Powered Plane by EasyJet and Wright Electric – Groene Vliegtuigpioniers: Vliegen Wordt Elektrisch by VPRO Tegenlicht – Dutch PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: The World’s First Flying Car Production Model by Pal-V