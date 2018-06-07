Anders Bekeken

The Battery Revolution. End of Gasoline? by Future Lab

Geschreven op 7-6-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Representing the battery breakthrough that is ready to commercialize and promises much more battery capacity for our smartphones and electric vehicles and extremely fast charging.

So, the price of electric vehicles will be very close and even lower than conventional gasoline-powered vehicles very soon to provide a clean and quiet future.

See also: Top Five All-Electric Trucks by Future Lab – Top 7 All-Electric SUV’s in 2018/19 Compared With Tesla Model X by Future Lab – The Best All-Electric Cars to Buy in 2018 in The U.S. by Future Lab – Top 10 All-New Electric Cars to Go on Sale in 2018-2019 by Automotive Territory – 10 New Electric Car Concepts that Should Hit the Production by Automotive Territory– Ten Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks: Alternatives to Tesla Semi Truck by Automotive Territory – Ten All-New Electric Cars that Want to be Better than Tesla by Automotive Territory – Top 10 Electric Vans for Family and Business by Automotive Territory

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (552)
  • Agenda (2.921)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (709)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (443)
  • Design (229)
  • Dieren (171)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.157)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.939)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (125)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (298)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (13)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (293)
  • Iets anders (349)
  • Int. Samenwerking (187)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.610)
  • Licht (368)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (739)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (684)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (66)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (210)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.013)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (291)
  • Welzijnswerk (29)

    • Recente berichten

  • Holland’s Barriers to The Sea by Extreme Engeneering
  • The Battery Revolution. End of Gasoline? by Future Lab
  • IKEA Stopt Met Plastic Wegwerpproducten in 2020: Plastic Bekertjes, Rietjes en Zakjes
  • Subsidie Maatschappelijk Verantwoord Innoveren Energie (MVI-Energie)
  • De Dubbele Dijk Tussen de Eemshaven en Delfzijl by Waterschap Noorderzijlvest
  • BMW’s Big Electric Plan: Twelve New Electric Cars in The Next Few Years by BMW
  • Gezonde Lucht In De Provincie Utrecht: Utrecht Blaast Frisse Bries in Schone Lucht Akkoord
  • Offshore Energy 2018 Exhibition & Conference: Explore – Inspire – Transform
  • De Flevolandse Energieagenda: Op Weg Naar Een Energieneutrale Provincie Flevoland in 2020
  • Sea The Future: Over De Oceanen, Het Klimaat en Onze Gezondheid by Sea First Foundation
  • De National Geographic Beach Cleanup 2018 in Nederland: #StopMetPlastic
  • Koningin Máxima Appeltjes van Oranje 2018: Buddy to Buddy, Yets Foundatio, Excel Arts Academy
  • Anders Reizen Coalitie: Bedrijven Willen in 2030 Helft Minder CO2-Uitstoot Door Zakelijke Reizen
  • Eerste Van Zeventien Elektrische Renault Master Z.E. Bestelauto’s in Europa voor PostNL
  • Dag Van De Architectuur 2018: Architectuur en Stedenbouw
  • Waterstof Essentiële Bouwsteen Energietransitie by Waterstof Coalitie
  • Kantoorverhuurder Merin Plaatst 33.000 Zonnepanelen op Daken Van Zeven Panden by Nuon
  • Van Nelle Fabriek in Rotterdam Kiest Voor 100% Duurzame Energie by Greenchoice
  • Steden Van De Toekomst: Indammen Of Meedeinen?
  • Drijvende Tunnel Om Vliegveld In Zee Met Vasteland Te Verbinden by Bas Jonkman TU Delft

    • Links

    Milieunet op..