The 700 HP Electric eCOPO Camaro: De Elektrische Camaro eCOPO

Geschreven op 4-2-2019 - Erik van Erne.

When the all-electric eCOPO Camaro was first unveiled at last year’s SEMA show, its creators claimed it was putting out more than 700HP and would run a quarter mile in about 9 seconds.

Someone finally got the car to the track — and it got pretty close. Heck, there was even daylight under the fronts!

Despite the wheelie, the eCOPO Camaro put in a 10.14 second pass at just over 130 MPH. That time was made possible by the two Borg Warner HVH 250-150 motor assemblies at the rear of the car, each of which makes more than 300 lb-ft of torque at 0 RPM. Combined with the Camaros’ 56% rear weight bias, a good launch is almost inevitable.

To be clear, there is almost zero chance of an electric Camaro seeing its way to production. Not anytime soon, anyway. If it does, it will probably be something like that electric Corvette from CES— a limited run thing by a small manufacturer who, more or less, has the manufacturer’s blessing. That’s a shame, too– because something like this, lined up alongside a tire-shredding, fire-breathing, axle-snapping Dodge Demon would be absolutely bonkers to watch!

