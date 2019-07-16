Anders Bekeken

Tesla And Elon Musk: The Future Of Electric Cars by DW Documentary

Geschreven op 16-7-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Tesla, Elon Musk’s electric car manufacturing company, initially appeared to leave the rest of the car industry behind. But competition has become tougher.

In the running to establish electric vehicles, Tesla initially appeared to have left the rest of the car industry in the dust. But things have gotten tougher for Elon Musk’s crown jewel company.

The race to dominate the market for the car of the future has entered a critical phase. Tesla has set new standards in the automotive industry. For years, its CEO was as celebrated as any rock star. But both the boss and his company are coming under increased fire from critics. Employees have claimed working conditions at production facilities are chaotic and often questionable.

Production on the Tesla assembly lines has often been brought to a standstill. Meanwhile, losses are growing, while Musk’s reputation has also become somewhat dented and scratched. Meanwhile, other major car brands are working at top speed to bump Tesla from its pole position, with Porsche leading the pack. Little is known about the German carmaker’s new electric Taycan model, but this documentary reveals just how dangerous a new electric Porsche could be for Tesla. And major carmakers have another trump card to play.

They have decades of experience in the mass production of cars, while Tesla is still a newcomer to the field. The film also shows how much German technology is hidden in Tesla models, and how both Musk and new Chinese competition are betting on German expertise. The race to dominate the market for electric cars is far from over.

