Anders Bekeken

Ten Small Electric Vehicles You Have to See by Minds Eye Design

Geschreven op 11-5-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Are you thinking about purchasing an electric vehicle?

Before you do that, check out this list of 10 small electric vehicles you have to see.

Featured Electric Vehicles: Edison2 – Microlino – E-go Life – Arcimoto SRK – Sondors Electric Car- Morgan EV3 – Uniti – The One – i-Road -Prototype 9

See also: Ten Electric Vans That Redefine Performance 2018 by Minds Eye Design – Ten Incredible Wheel and Tyre Design Innovations by Minds Eye Design – Top 10 Electric Vans for Family and Business by Automotive Territory

 

