Nissan Brings The Future Of Mobility To CES 2020: Nissan Ariya All-Wheel Drive Electric Crossover

Geschreven op 22-12-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Nissan’s vision for the future of mobility will come to life at CES 2020.

Guests will be able to experience a series of immersive and spirited exhibits – ranging from the zero-emission Nissan Ariya Concept to an electric ice cream van and a golf ball that always finds the cup.

Come visit the Nissan booth and engage all your five senses and show how advanced vehicle technologies can power and add excitement to everyday life.

CES 2020 will take place from Jan. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

