Geschreven op 25-1-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

“When we visited New Electric in Amsterdam, we didn’t expect to cruise around the canals in a luxury electric water cruiser. An amazing company doing amazing things with motors and batteries. I expect we’ll see a lot more of them.” Fully Charged

In 2008 New Electric founder Anne Kloppenborg started converting speedboats from fossil fuel propulsion to 100% electric drive. Since that first proof of concept we have been converting all types of vessels under assignment, the latest project being a tugboat certified for 100 ton combined weight that will operate diesel-emissions free in the Amsterdam canals. Besides doing the rebuild ourselves New Electric has also supplied complete drive trains to conversion partners.

After our first couple of boats, requests for the conversion of cars also started to pour in. Many very different cars have since been converted by New Electric -ranging from classic cars to more modern and from small cars to trucks. Examples are a Jaguar XJS, Volkswagen Beatle and a Jeep CJ5 but also a Toyota tow-truck and recently a MAN distribution truck.

We have invested a lot of effort in developing a drive trains that are certified for road use by the Dutch road transport authorities. These certificates are valid in all EU countries. At the moment New Electric converts cars in two locations in the Netherlands. We are partnering with conversion companies that we supply with certified drive trains, peripheral components and technical support.