Anders Bekeken

New Electric Amsterdam: High Performance EV Drive Trains For Boats And Cars by Fully Charged

Geschreven op 25-1-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

“When we visited New Electric in Amsterdam, we didn’t expect to cruise around the canals in a luxury electric water cruiser. An amazing company doing amazing things with motors and batteries. I expect we’ll see a lot more of them.” Fully Charged

In 2008 New Electric founder Anne Kloppenborg started converting speedboats from fossil fuel propulsion to 100% electric drive. Since that first proof of concept we have been converting all types of vessels under assignment, the latest project being a tugboat certified for 100 ton combined weight that will operate diesel-emissions free in the Amsterdam canals. Besides doing the rebuild ourselves New Electric has also supplied complete drive trains to conversion partners.

After our first couple of boats, requests for the conversion of cars also started to pour in. Many very different cars have since been converted by New Electric -ranging from classic cars to more modern and from small cars to trucks. Examples are a Jaguar XJS, Volkswagen Beatle and a Jeep CJ5 but also a Toyota tow-truck and recently a MAN distribution truck.

We have invested a lot of effort in developing a drive trains that are certified for road use by the Dutch road transport authorities. These certificates are valid in all EU countries. At the moment New Electric converts cars in two locations in the Netherlands. We are partnering with conversion companies that we supply with certified drive trains, peripheral components and technical support.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (599)
  • Agenda (3.064)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (772)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (478)
  • Design (231)
  • Dieren (174)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.238)
  • Educatie (343)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.213)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (140)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (302)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (26)
  • Greenwashing (114)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (317)
  • Iets anders (371)
  • Int. Samenwerking (191)
  • Investeren (134)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.632)
  • Licht (372)
  • Lucht (32)
  • Mensenrechten (168)
  • Milieu (743)
  • MVO (108)
  • Natuur (715)
  • Nederland (21)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (125)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (215)
  • Vakantie (77)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.206)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (296)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Campagne Van Euh Naar Aha!: Voertuigenpark In Vlaanderen Vergroenen
  • New Electric Amsterdam: High Performance EV Drive Trains For Boats And Cars by Fully Charged
  • Fiets- en Natuurverbinding Liniebrug In Nigtevecht Genomineerd Voor NGB-Natuurprijs 2018
  • Klimaat Klaor: Klimaatbomen Planten Op Bedrijventerrein De Kamp In Lichtenvoorde
  • Eerste Testvlucht Van De Elektrische Vliegende Taxi Uitgevoerd by Boeing
  • Nederland Haalt Klimaatdoelen Niet: Geen 25% Maar Slechts 21% CO2-Reductie In 2020 by PBL
  • Zonne-Energiesector Nederland Groeit Sneller Dan Gemiddeld: Ruim Vier Miljoen Zonnepanelen
  • Go Green In The City 2019: Inschrijving Voor Studenten Geopend by Schneider Electric
  • ZOEV City: De Eerste Elektrische Sleep-/Duwboot Voor Stadsdistributie in Amsterdam by ZOEV City
  • Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy (PACE) Verhuist Naar Nederland
  • Elektrische Voertuigen Voor Afvalinzameling by Daf Trucks En VDL Translift
  • Renewi Ecosmart Introduceert De IQubic: De Slimme Prullenbak Die Nooit Vol Is
  • SamenZONderAsbest: Vervanging Asbestdaken Door Zonnedaken by Provincie Groningen
  • New Dutch Offshore Wind Atlas: Complete And Detailed Information On Windfarms
  • De Automotive Innovation Awards: U Kunt Weer Stemmen Voor De Publieksprijs
  • De Ducati Zero – The Future is Electric: De Eerste Elektrische Ducati Motor by Ducati
  • FrieslandCampina Opent Duurzaam BREEAM Very Good Distributiecentrum DC Noord In Meppel
  • 2019 Global 100: The 100 Most Sustainable Corporations In The World
  • Gaia Green Awards 2019: Dé Duurzaamheidsprijs Voor Hotels, Restaurants En Strandpaviljoens
  • Public Good Or Private Wealth: Vermogen Miljardairs Nam In 2018 Toe Met $ 2,5 Miljard Per Dag

    • Links

    Milieunet op..