Anders Bekeken

Mobility Unlimited Challenge: Five Designers Awarded $500,000 by Toyota Mobility Foundation

Geschreven op 7-1-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

An electric wheelchair share scheme and two exoskeletons have been shortlisted in the Mobility Unlimited Challenge at tech show CES in Las Vegas today, and will be given $500,000 each to develop their proposals.

Run by the Toyota Mobility Foundation together with Nesta’s Challenge Prize Centre, the Mobility Unlimited Challenge recognises the best new designs that improve the lives of people with lower-limb paralysis or paraplegia.

The prize supports the five finalists to develop their prototypes with $500,000 (£398,000) each. The winning designer, which will be announced in 2020, will be awarded an additional $1 million (£796,000).

The shortlist includes Moby (see picture), a bike share scheme equivalent for electric wheelchairs, devised by Italy’s Italdesign.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (594)
  • Agenda (3.046)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (767)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (472)
  • Design (231)
  • Dieren (173)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.224)
  • Educatie (342)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.183)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (137)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (302)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (23)
  • Greenwashing (114)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (314)
  • Iets anders (371)
  • Int. Samenwerking (190)
  • Investeren (133)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.628)
  • Licht (372)
  • Lucht (32)
  • Mensenrechten (167)
  • Milieu (743)
  • MVO (108)
  • Natuur (710)
  • Nederland (21)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (124)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (214)
  • Vakantie (77)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.181)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (295)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • China’s Supercities: China Is Building A City The Size Of The Netherlands
  • This African Factory In Ethiopia Turns Trash Into Energy, Clean Water And Bricks
  • Renewable Energy Is Now Germany’s Main Source Of Power by WEF
  • Mobility Unlimited Challenge: Five Designers Awarded $500,000 by Toyota Mobility Foundation
  • Oudejaarsconference 2018: Javier Guzman Zet 2018 Op Scherp by Javier Guzman
  • Climate Change And The Melting Glaciers In Switzerland by VPRO Documentary
  • Digital Food: The Food Industry Of Tomorrow by VPRO Documentary
  • Introducing Nissan’s Invisible-to-Visible I2V Technology at CES 2019
  • Schone Lucht voor Amsterdam: Subsidie Voor Elektrische Voertuigen in Amsterdam Verlengd
  • Elektrisch Grondmaterieel Schiphol: Elektrische Ground Power Units by Royal Schiphol Group
  • Zonnepark 23,1 MW Op Rotterdam The Hague Airport by Unisun Energy
  • Groen Licht Voor Windpark Zeewolde Met 91 Windturbines
  • Utrecht Waterproof030: Rioolgemaal Leonard Fuchslaan In Utrecht Krijgt Groen Dak
  • Zonnedak En -park Voor EMMA Safety Footwear Kerkrade Met 8.200 Zonnepanelen by Volta Solar
  • Bioenergiecentrale AEB BEC in Amsterdam: Duurzame Energie en Duurzame Warmte
  • Zonnepark Enerstroom 1 Melissant (36.000) En Enerstroom 2 Ooltgensplaat (132.000) by Sunstroom
  • Eindhoven Gaat 125 Gemeentelijke Gebouwen Verduurzamen Met Zonnepanelen, Isolatie En LED
  • Samen Minder Voedselverspilling by WUR
  • Duurzame Gietijzeren Pannen Van Oude Treinrails En Oude Fietsen by Combekk
  • Duurzaamheidsakkoord ‘s-Hertogenbosch: Duurzaam Wonen ’s Hertogenbosch 2018-2025

    • Links

    Milieunet op..