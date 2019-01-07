Geschreven op 7-1-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

An electric wheelchair share scheme and two exoskeletons have been shortlisted in the Mobility Unlimited Challenge at tech show CES in Las Vegas today, and will be given $500,000 each to develop their proposals.

Run by the Toyota Mobility Foundation together with Nesta’s Challenge Prize Centre, the Mobility Unlimited Challenge recognises the best new designs that improve the lives of people with lower-limb paralysis or paraplegia.

The prize supports the five finalists to develop their prototypes with $500,000 (£398,000) each. The winning designer, which will be announced in 2020, will be awarded an additional $1 million (£796,000).

The shortlist includes Moby (see picture), a bike share scheme equivalent for electric wheelchairs, devised by Italy’s Italdesign.