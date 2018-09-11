Geschreven op 11-9-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

With Vision URBANETIC Mercedes-Benz presents a revolutionary mobility concept that goes way beyond existing ideas on autonomous vehicles.

Vision URBANETIC eliminates the separation between people moving and goods transport.

It enables on-demand, sustainable and efficient movement of people and goods – and applies an innovate approach to fulfil the needs of cities, businesses from diverse sectors as well as city dwellers and travelers.

The concept reduces traffic flows, relieves inner-city infrastructures and contributes to an improved quality of urban life.

The visionary concept is based on a self-driving, electrically powered chassis that can take different switchable bodies depending on the intended use. As a ride-sharing vehicle with a people-mover body, Vision URBANETIC offers space for up to twelve passengers.

The cargo module serves as a classic goods transporter. Thanks to its variable load floor, it can be divided into two levels and transport up to ten EPAL palettes. With a total vehicle length of 5.14 metres and a load space length of 3.70 metres, Mercedes-Benz Vans has suceeded in maxing maximum use of the available space.

See also: The Vision Van Research Vehicle by Mercedes-Benz – The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet: Full Electric Ultimate Luxury of the Future – The Float: The Autonomous Car of The Future Concept by Renault and Central Saint Martins – The Future of Mobility: Autonomous, Electric, Connected and Shared by Renault – De Elektrische Renault EZ-GO: Driverless, Electric Urban Mobility by Renault – Toyota e-Palette: An Autonomous, Fully Electric Vehicle – Toyota’s Future Of Mobility – Group Rapid Transit (GRT) Voertuig by 2Getthere naar Singapore, Dubai en Brussel Zaventem