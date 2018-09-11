Anders Bekeken

Mercedes-Benz Presents Vision URBANETIC Concept: The Autonomous Van Of The Future

Geschreven op 11-9-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

With Vision URBANETIC Mercedes-Benz presents a revolutionary mobility concept that goes way beyond existing ideas on autonomous vehicles.

Vision URBANETIC eliminates the separation between people moving and goods transport.

It enables on-demand, sustainable and efficient movement of people and goods – and applies an innovate approach to fulfil the needs of cities, businesses from diverse sectors as well as city dwellers and travelers.

The concept reduces traffic flows, relieves inner-city infrastructures and contributes to an improved quality of urban life.

The visionary concept is based on a self-driving, electrically powered chassis that can take different switchable bodies depending on the intended use. As a ride-sharing vehicle with a people-mover body, Vision URBANETIC offers space for up to twelve passengers.

The cargo module serves as a classic goods transporter. Thanks to its variable load floor, it can be divided into two levels and transport up to ten EPAL palettes. With a total vehicle length of 5.14 metres and a load space length of 3.70 metres, Mercedes-Benz Vans has suceeded in maxing maximum use of the available space.

See also: The Vision Van Research Vehicle by Mercedes-Benz – The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet: Full Electric Ultimate Luxury of the Future – The Float: The Autonomous Car of The Future Concept by Renault and Central Saint Martins – The Future of Mobility: Autonomous, Electric, Connected and Shared by Renault – De Elektrische Renault EZ-GO: Driverless, Electric Urban Mobility by Renault – Toyota e-Palette: An Autonomous, Fully Electric Vehicle – Toyota’s Future Of Mobility – Group Rapid Transit (GRT) Voertuig by 2Getthere naar Singapore, Dubai en Brussel Zaventem

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (574)
  • Agenda (3.002)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (748)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (457)
  • Design (230)
  • Dieren (173)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.200)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.090)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (135)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (302)
  • Goed Doel (118)
  • Green Deal (18)
  • Greenwashing (113)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (303)
  • Iets anders (360)
  • Int. Samenwerking (190)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.619)
  • Licht (371)
  • Lucht (32)
  • Mensenrechten (167)
  • Milieu (741)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (696)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (120)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (212)
  • Vakantie (77)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.099)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (293)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Mercedes-Benz Presents Vision URBANETIC Concept: The Autonomous Van Of The Future
  • Zonnepark Appelscha Met 36.000 Zonnepanelen by GroenLeven
  • Een Jaar Vol Geluk 2019 Scheurkalender: The World Calender of Happiness
  • Service Excellence Scheurkalender 2019
  • De Coachingskalender 2019: Scheur Je Los in 2019
  • Inspiratiekalender 2019: Scheurkalender Met Wijsheden En Inzichten Uit Wetenschap En Literatuur
  • Aantal Mensen Met Honger Stijgt Voor Derde Jaar Op Rij: 821 Miljoen Mensen Ondervoed
  • Energieprestaties Van Uw Bedrijfspand Verbeteren
  • Campus De Kwekerij Utrecht: Woontoren Sequoia – Starters- En Studentenwoningen by Jebber
  • Woningcorporatie Accolade Plaatst Zonnepanelen Op 500 Huurwoningen by Tautus
  • EVMonitor: Hét Meest Actuele Overzicht Van De Nederlandse EV-Markt by EV Consult
  • McDonalds Plaatst Laadpalen Voor Elektrische Auto’s Bij 168 McDonald McDrive Zaken by Nuon
  • Californië Wil 100% Duurzame Energie in 2045: Zero-Carbon Wind-, Solar- En Geothermal Energy
  • Global Commission on Adaptation: Internationale Klimaatcommissie o.l.v. Ban Ki-Moon
  • Albert Heijn Campagne: Minder Verpakkingen En Meer Recycling En AH Vers Zakjes
  • Kringlooplandbouw: Een Nieuw Perspectief Voor De Nederlandse Landbouw by WUR
  • Circular Agrofood System: A Zero-Waste System Producing 70 % More Food by WUR
  • Mansholt Lecture 2018: Towards Circular Food Production in Europe by WUR
  • CO2-Uitstoot In 2017 Gelijk Aan CO2-Uitstoot In 1990 by CBS
  • The Age of Aluminium by Keele University

    • Links

    Milieunet op..