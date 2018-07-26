Geschreven op 26-7-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

De Mercedes EQC zal de eerste vol-elektrische Mercedes-Benz onder het nieuwe EQ merk worden. De EQC zal gebaseerd zijn op de Generation EQ concept.

De definitieve versie wordt in september gepresenteerd. Veel specificaties zijn nog niet bekend.

De EQC krijgt vierwielaandrijving en ook op het gebied van telematica, connectiviteit en opladen zullen er innovaties zijn. De EQC vormt het startpunt van een nieuw tijdperk van elektrische mobiliteit bij Mercedes-Benz.

Naar alle waarschijnlijkheid krijgt de EQC een 70 kWh accupakket, goed voor een actieradius van ongeveer 450 kilometer (WLTP). Meer details geeft Mercedes-Benz spoedig vrij.

EQ: The new brand for electric mobility. At the Paris Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its new product brand for electric mobility: EQ. The name EQ stands for “Electric Intelligence” and is derived from the Mercedes-Benz brand values of “Emotion and Intelligence”. The new brand encompasses all key aspects for customer-focused electric mobility and extends beyond the vehicle itself. EQ offers a comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem of products, services, technologies and innovations. The spectrum ranges from electric vehicles to wallboxes and charging services to home energy storage units.

The new brand is heralded by the close-to-production concept vehicle “Concept EQ”, which celebrated its world premiere in Paris. The first series-produced EQ model will be launched in the SUV segment before the end of this decade.

With “Concept EQ”, Mercedes-Benz shows how electric cars can soon move into the fast lane: the concept vehicle with the appearance of a sporty SUV coupé gives a preview of a new generation of vehicles with battery-electric drives. The dynamic exterior design with its new electro-look underlines the focus on the powerful electric drive system: two electric motors, with a system output that can be increased to up to 300 kW thanks to scalable battery components, and permanent all-wheel drive deliver the guarantee of dynamic high-level performance.

With a range of up to 500 kilometres and the typical Mercedes-Benz strengths of safety, comfort, functionality and connectivity, “Concept EQ” meets every demand in terms of contemporary, sustainable mobility. Also on the inside, the vehicle offers innovative solutions, including a completely new interior concept. Celebrating its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show, “Concept EQ” is the forerunner of Mercedes-Benz’s new product brand for electric mobility, EQ.

