Geschreven op 28-1-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Rumble Motors presents a new cutting edge design and technology electric scooter.

The design and shape is inspired from a Cafe Racer bike, this is when the past meets the future of electric bikes.

Some me guys from Sweden are releasing a new electric scooter with a huge onboard speaker that makes really-real motorcycle engine noises while it’s moving. No, really. Meet the Rumble.

The Rumble is a cafe racer-styled electric scooter made by Rumble Motors, an outfit with offices in Stockholm, Sweden, Sacramento, California, Miami, Florida, and Hong Kong.

There’s precious little info to go by on the company’s website, it seems to be mostly a collection of stylish pictures and corporate buzzword salad. It all seems very evasive to me for some reason.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Zie ook: De Ducati Zero – The Future is Electric: De Eerste Elektrische Ducati Motor by Ducati – De Elektrische Harley Davidson LiveWire Motorfiets – De Liion-GP Superbike: Een Elektrisch Racemonster by Electric Superbike Twente – De Vectrix Motorfiets: Een Elektrisch Monster – De Snelste Elektrische Motorfiets Ter Wereld: TTX01 – The Full Electric Superbike: Mission One and Mission R by Mission Motors – Mission Motors unveiled the Mission R, the company’s new electric racing superbike – The Brammo Enertia TTR

De Orphiro: De Elektrische Designmotorfiets en -Cruiser uit Nederland by Orphiro – De Dikke Alg: Een Nederlandse Houten Motorfiets by Ritsert Mans op Algen Olie by Peter Mooij – De Spaanse Elektrische Motorfiets Met Drie Wielen: De Elektrische Eezon e3 by VMS – Venture One: De Elektrische Motor – Carver Gaat Elektrische Carver Assembleren in Friesland: Een Ultra Slim Elektrisch Stadsvoertuig – De Saline Airstream Motor: De eerste motor op lucht