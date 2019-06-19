Geschreven op 19-6-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Londen Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) heeft een elektrische bestelauto gepresenteerd die gebaseerd is op de elektrische TX, die we kennen als de Londense Taxi.

De nieuwe bestelauto van LEVC maakt zoals gebruik van hetzelfde platform als de TX. Dat betekent dat ook deze besteller, waar LEVC nog geen officiële naam aan heeft gehangen, een elektrische auto met een range extender is.

De aandrijflijn bestaat uit een 150 pk sterke elektromotor die zijn energie put uit een 31 kWh groot accupakket. Een van Volvo afkomstige 1,5-liter driecilinder fungeert als range extender.

Natuurlijk kan de bestelauto ook via een stekker opgeladen worden. In theorie zou je zo’n 130 kilometer moeten kunnen rijden alvorens de 1.5 zijn werk begint te doen. De totale actieradius ligt op 607 kilometer.

With demand for clean, sustainable commercial vehicles set to grow in all cities around the world, LEVC reveals its new light van based on the highly successful zero emission-capable TX electric taxi

Featuring the company’s proven e-City range extender technology, it removes range anxiety completely, boasting more than 80 miles of electric range and a total range of 377 miles

The new LCV gives operators the flexibility and freedom to enter low emission zones and travel to out of town distribution centres

Set to offer best-in-class ownership costs and a load area that can fit two Euro pallets, it distils 70 years of urban commercial vehicle knowledge into one van

Revealed today by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and LEVC CEO Joerg Hofmann, LEVC welcomes the Mayor’s bold new plan to increase charging infrastructure in London

Order books are set to open towards the end of 2020, and the new van will be followed by a full range of ‘new energy’ CVs, supporting LEVC’s vision to be the leading European electric commercial vehicle provider.

The clean and green urban delivery van of tomorrow is here: LEVC’s new commercial vehicle, a zero-emission capable light van, draws on more than 70 years of knowledge from the same company that manufactures the world’s only purpose-built range extended electric taxi.

Revealed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and LEVC CEO Joerg Hofmann at the Institution of Engineering and Technology – where the city committed to introducing five new flagship charging hubs, new rapid charging infrastructure and a dedicated ‘one-stop-shop’ to handle infrastructure enquiries – LEVC’s new LCV has been designed to meet rapidly increasing global demand for green, electrified commercial transport; medium-sized vans capable of moving goods around urban areas efficiently, while helping to improve air quality.

Based on the same architecture and proven e-City range extender technology as LEVC’s TX taxi, of which there are now just under 2,000 on the roads – the vast majority in London – this second vehicle from LEVC will give operators and drivers huge amounts of flexibility with an electric range of 80 miles and a combined petrol and EV range of 377 miles.

Targeting those who travel around 100 miles a day, LEVC’s LCV will offer ‘distribution to door’ – not just last mile – providing the link between out of town depots and city centres, capable of collecting goods outside of a major city in range extender mode, before switching to EV mode in an Ultra-Low Emissions Zone. This is currently a sector of the market dominated by one tonne medium size diesel vans.

LEVC’s success with the TX taxi has proven that taxi drivers have become converts of green logistics, with huge benefits in terms of cost savings, while for commercial vehicle operators the e-City range extender technology takes away range anxiety once and for all.?

LEVC’s CEO Joerg Hofmann, said: ?“Future urban transport is already changing rapidly and we have a golden opportunity to bring something new and disruptive to this market. The light commercial vehicle sector is the only growing vehicle traffic segment in London. This is due to the rapid rise in internet shopping – the Amazonisation of retail. Every day there are 65,000 unique LCV journeys into London, but mobility must not come at the expense of air quality. London’s ULEZ is a blueprint and all major UK cities will introduce a Clean Air Zone by 2020. There is huge demand for a medium-sized zero emissions capable light van and the solution we offer will be more than capable of meeting the requirements of a rapidly evolving green logistics market.”

Zie ook: London Taxi Company Rebrands Itself As London EV Company (LEVC): The Electric TX Taxi – De Elektrische MAN eTGE en Volkswagen eCrafter Bestelbus by MAN Trucks & Bus – De Elektrische Mercedes eSprinter Bestelbus by Mercedes-Benz Vans – The Battery-Powered Zero Emissions Mercedes-Benz Vito – The Vision Van Research Vehicle by Mercedes-Benz – De Elektrische Renault Master Z.E. Bestelbus in Meerdere Varianten by Renault Pro+ – De 100% Elektriche Daily Electric Bestelbus by Iveco met een Actieradius van 280 Kilometer – Het 100% elektrische Iveco busje komt zo – Paggio: De Electric Van voor Israël – De Elektrische Piaggio Porter Bestelbus by Paggio – De InnoVan Quicc: De Elektrische Bestelauto van de Toekomst by Duracar – Nissan Townpod, an Electric Van for Everyman – De Opel Vivaro E-Concept: Elektrische Bestelwagen met een Bereik van 400 km by Opel – The Next Tesla: The all electric Walk-In Van (WIV) – The 1966 GM ElectroVan: The First Fuell Cell Electric Vehicle in the World – ZAP komt met Electric City-Truck – De Elektrische Maxus EV80 Bestelauto by SAIC – Elektrisch Rijden in Nederland: Mooie Voorbeelden van Elektrisch Transport – Albert Heijn Laat 25 VW Crafters Ombouwen Naar Elektrisch Voor Bezorging In Amsterdam – De Elektrische H2 Panel Van: De Waterstof Brandstofcel Bestelbus by Streetscooter En DHL