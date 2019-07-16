Geschreven op 16-7-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

The next couple of years millions of people will be driving in an electric car in Europe. What are the main challenges of rolling out charging infrastructure? And what are possible solutions?

In Charging In Europe, vloggers Dave & Jelle drive from Amsterdam (NL) to Lyon (FR) in an Electric Car to find out themselves.

Their endstop: the EVS32, world’s largest Electric Vehicle Symposium, where they interview tons of experts working on this from all around Europe. Want to know what everyone in Europe is so busy working on in the world of charging and electric vehicles? Or want to go on a holiday or a business trip with your electric car in Europe? Watch this first!

Documentary includes experts from: Stromnetz Hamburg, ENIO, ElaadNL, Allego, Gireve, We Drive Solar, Renault, Nissan, Dutch Association Electric Vehicle Drivers (VER – Verenigign Elektrische Rijders), Norwegian Association Electric Vehicle Drivers (Elbil), City of Amsterdam, City of Utrecht, Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, The Mobility House, Amsterdam Johan Cruyff ArenA and FET Nederland.