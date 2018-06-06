Anders Bekeken

BMW’s Big Electric Plan: Twelve New Electric Cars in The Next Few Years by BMW

With more and more pressure on automakers to make cars with low or zero tailpipe emissions, mainstream automakers are now working harder than ever to bring large numbers of plug-in and all-electric cars to market.

BMW is one such company, and we’ve already covered on this channel how BMW is promising to bring twenty-five new electric cars to market in the next few years.

But now BMW has announced how it intends to make the switch to electric: by designing two new vehicle platforms that will be powertrain agnostic.

BMW’s announcement regarding 12 fully electric models and 13 hybrids by 2025 is a good thing. It’s yet one more statement confirming that we are moving into an electric future. Anyone denying the shift at this point should have their temperature taken.

The most positive aspect of that news, though, is that BMW plans 100% electrification for 12 of those models. Right now, it only has the BMW i3. In 2018 it’s time for the BMW i8 Roadster, in 2020 we can look forward to the BMW X3 and in 2021 the BMW iNext will be ready for sale.

