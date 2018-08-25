Geschreven op 25-8-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Audi PB18 E-Tron presents a radical vision for the high-performance sports car of tomorrow. Broad and flat, visibly inspired by the wind tunnel and the race track, its very presence signals that it is destined to push boundaries.

Its concept and exciting lines were created in the new Audi design studio in Malibu, California – where the brand’s design is consistently being updated for the future.

The technical concept of the PB18 E-Tron has benefitted from Audi’s many years of winning the Le Mans racing series. The experts at Audi Sport, the high-performance subsidiary of Audi, were responsible for implementation.

The abbreviated name PB18 E-Tron refers both to the Pebble Beach venue for the premiere and to the technological DNA it shares with the successful LMP1 racing car Audi R18 E-Tron.

