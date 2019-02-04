Anders Bekeken

All Electric 800 HP Corvette Genovation GXE: De Elektrische Corvette Met 350 km/u Topsnelheid

Geschreven op 4-2-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

When the Genovation’s GXE electric Corvette project back in 2016 was discovered, there were a lot of reservations. It promised more than 600 WHP, and would do a claimed insane 205 MPH.

Now it looks like the finished product is ready. Except, now, it makes more than 800 HP, and will very likely do an IMRA-certified 220 MPH.

There’s almost nothing to criticize about the Genovation GXE Corvette. At least, on paper. The GXE will reportedly feature a 60-kWh battery pack good for 130 miles of driving between charges. The battery and motor(s) are arranged to give the electric Corvette a nearly perfect 50:50 weight distribution, too, so there should be no ill effects on the car’s handling, either.

As exciting as the prospect of an all-electric American super car are, it’s important to remember that no one has actually gotten one to play with, yet.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (603)
  • Agenda (3.069)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (773)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (480)
  • Design (231)
  • Dieren (174)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.239)
  • Educatie (343)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.219)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (140)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (302)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (26)
  • Greenwashing (114)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (317)
  • Iets anders (373)
  • Int. Samenwerking (191)
  • Investeren (134)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.633)
  • Licht (373)
  • Lucht (32)
  • Mensenrechten (168)
  • Milieu (743)
  • MVO (108)
  • Natuur (718)
  • Nederland (21)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (125)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (215)
  • Vakantie (77)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.221)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (296)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Nationale Conferentie Circulaire Economie by IenW
  • All Electric 800 HP Corvette Genovation GXE: De Elektrische Corvette Met 350 km/u Topsnelheid
  • The 700 HP Electric eCOPO Camaro: De Elektrische Camaro eCOPO
  • TED Talks: How To Green The World’s Deserts And Reverse Climate Change by Allan Savory
  • The Diesel Disaster: How Dangerous Are Diesel Emissions? by DW Documentary
  • Ten Innovative Electric Vehicles With Groundbreaking Technology by Automotive Territory
  • The New Mobility Revolution Live From CES 2019: CES Ready
  • Amanprana Gebruikt Volledig Composteerbare Hersluitbare Verpakking
  • World Wetlands Day 2019: Theme Wetlands And Climate Change by Ramsar
  • Citax Nijmegen Electric: Volledig Elektrische Taxivloot In Nijmegen
  • De Duurzaamste Kilometer van Nederland: Coalitie Van Ambitie In Leiden
  • Gemeenten Heffen In 2019 Meer Dan 10 Miljard Euro: Afvalstoffenheffing, OZB En Rioolheffing
  • De Elektrische Volkswagen Dune Beach Buggy Op De Autosalon van Genève by Volkswagen
  • Tweede Elektrische Rondvaartboot Voor Rederij Rembrandt In Leiden
  • Elektrische Bussen Voor Qbuzz (Q-link 4 ) In Roden
  • Smart Mobility in Provincie Flevoland: Het Smart Mobility Actieplan 2017 – 2020
  • Bruinkool- En Steenkoolcentrales In Duitsland Gaan Uiterlijk In 2038 Dicht
  • Zonatlas Het Zonne-Energie Platform Van Nederland: Is Uw Dak Geschikt Voor Zonnepanelen?
  • Zonnepanelen Kopen? Dit Moet Je Weten by Bright
  • Gratis Groene Elektriciteit in Belgisch Dorp Crisnée: Één Windmolen En 1000 Zonnepanelen

    • Links

    Milieunet op..