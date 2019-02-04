Geschreven op 4-2-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

When the Genovation’s GXE electric Corvette project back in 2016 was discovered, there were a lot of reservations. It promised more than 600 WHP, and would do a claimed insane 205 MPH.

Now it looks like the finished product is ready. Except, now, it makes more than 800 HP, and will very likely do an IMRA-certified 220 MPH.

There’s almost nothing to criticize about the Genovation GXE Corvette. At least, on paper. The GXE will reportedly feature a 60-kWh battery pack good for 130 miles of driving between charges. The battery and motor(s) are arranged to give the electric Corvette a nearly perfect 50:50 weight distribution, too, so there should be no ill effects on the car’s handling, either.

As exciting as the prospect of an all-electric American super car are, it’s important to remember that no one has actually gotten one to play with, yet.