According to our research all of the introductions within the affordable electric cars segment have already taken place, so it is time to release the 2020 model year digest about the cheapest EVs!

As usual we will be covering the most important specifications, including ranges, prices and performance parameters. Spoiler alert, Tesla Model 3 did not make the cut this year, just imagine it, it is pricier than the 10 models we have discovered for you!

All cars that were shown in this episode of #ATelectriccars:

Renault Zoe: In 2020 yet another upgrade is coming, boosting the battery capacity to 52 kWh and improving the one charge distance to around 225 miles. However, the Zoe 50’s reveal should be overlooked by the buyers who are looking for the most affordable compact electric mini.

Peugeot e208: 2020 Peugeot e208 sits on the brand’s new generation Common Modular Platform, that is shared between several electric and gasoline PSA models, including Opel Corsa and Corsa-E, DS3 Crossback, new Peugeot 208, and the upcoming Peugeot e2008.

Skoda CitiGo e-iV: Since both Skoda and SEAT belong to the Volkswagen Group, the electric minis from these brands Citigo e-iV and Seat Mii Electric share their characteristics with the parent company’s second-generation VW eUp!

Honda E: This lovable hatchback from Honda has been received rather favorably by critics and prospective buyers alike, since its debut in a concept form in 2017. Now, 2020 Honda E is finally production ready and set to start deliveries to the customers in summer 2020.

Nissan Leaf: Though the old Leaf had already proven to be one of the most popular EVs on the market, the arrival of the seconds generation model in 2017 has solidified its position, bringing the total global sales number to 400,000 units in 2019.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric: Though its sales are still restricted to California, the Ioniq Electric is among the few affordable electric models that you can actually buy in the US, and in 2020, the 3-year-old hatch arrives with a mid-cycle facelift.

Kia Soul: Though visibly revised on the outside, the new generation Soul EV retained its funky looks, but entered the 2020 model year as a much more solid electric car. Undoubtedly, the major upgrade is the new 64 kWh battery that provides243 miles of uninterrupted driving.

VW ID3: During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the German automaker has revealed the final version of long-awaited people’s electric car. 2020 VW I.D. 3 is built on the all-new MEB platform, which is produced according to the eco-friendly standards and is expected to power dozens company cars and SUVs over the next few years.

Mini Cooper SE: 2020 Mini Cooper SE is the first electric car by Mini that has been initially conceived more than a decade ago, and is now scheduled to arrive to the market in March 2020. Since opening for pre-order, the model has accumulated for the 45,000 of them.

Renault K-ZE: 2020 Renault K-ZE is a subcompact crossover-like EV that will debut in China in 2019-2020. The model will be available in three modifications, offering 110 miles of real-world range and a max speed of 65 mph.

VW eUP! Gen 2: The debut of the second generation eUp was overshadowed by all the media buzz that surrounds the new ID3, but it is actually an interesting model that served as the face of the electric city commute for many years. Virtually unchanged on the outside, the newcomer becomes better where it truly matters.