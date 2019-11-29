Geschreven op 29-11-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur

About 70% of our planet is covered by oceans and seas: large, full of life and mysterious.

They are a source of food, way of transportation, oxygen producer, and more.

But the sea is in danger: overfishing, plastic waste, acidification, species extinction.

We need to better understand the marine life and deal with it in a sustainable way, because our life is closely linked to the sea.

If it is sick, we cannot stay healthy.