Video Explainer Awesome Oceans

Geschreven op 29-11-2019

About 70% of our planet is covered by oceans and seas: large, full of life and mysterious.

They are a source of food, way of transportation, oxygen producer, and more.

But the sea is in danger: overfishing, plastic waste, acidification, species extinction.

We need to better understand the marine life and deal with it in a sustainable way, because our life is closely linked to the sea.

If it is sick, we cannot stay healthy.

  1. Erik van Erne zegt:

    29 november 2019 om 18:02 | Permalink

    Top 10 Ocean Phenomena

