The Amazon Rainforest: 8 Million Hectares Gone in 2019 After Fires by Amazon Watch 2-12-2019
This year, over 100,000 fires raged across the Amazon, burning more than 80,000 square kilometers of rainforest and indigenous lands and threatening the integrity of this fragile ecosystem vital to Earth’s climate.
Because of Bolsonaro and financial backers like BlackRock, the threats are escalating.
At the same time, Ecuadorian security forces were violently repressing indigenous protestors who continue to demand an end to new oil and mining projects on their lands.
As the “lungs of the planet” burned and police attacked indigenous women and children, the world rose up to ACT for the Amazon.
The movement to defend the Amazon and indigenous rights is growing in strength as climate activists have rallied to say that we must defend the Amazon NOW!
Since August, thousands have united in front of Brazilian consulates, embassies, and the corporate offices of conflict commodity financiers such as BlackRock during global days of action for the Amazon.
The Amazon Is Burning and We Must Stand With Indigenous Peoples to Protect It
The Amazon rainforest is the “lungs of the Earth.” It’s vital to global climate stability, yet deforestation and devastating fires are threatening its very existence. Scientists say it is quickly approaching a tipping point from which it will not be able to recover. It’s up to each of us to do what we can to protect the rainforest. Indigenous peoples are its best stewards and are seeking our support to protect their homes and the Amazon.
The summer of 2019 has seen the worst fires in the Amazon rainforest in almost a decade. Deforestation rates doubled from 2018, leading to an increase in areas burned. In Brazil alone, nearly 3 million hectares – 11,500 square miles, or an area nearly as large as Belgium – have burned. Another 2 million hectares of Bolivia’s forests have been lost. Over 9,000 fires have been deliberately set on indigenous lands, 5,000 of them in August alone. But we can prevent this – together.
Fire in the Amazon by Amazon Watch
Unprecedented fires are ravaging the Amazon – more than 74,000 Brazil alone this year, an 84% increase over last year’s count.
Fires are also raging in Bolivia and Peru. This is an international tragedy and a dangerous contribution to the climate emergency.
The National Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) has called for international solidarity in response the fires the ever-increasing threats.
Amazon Watch and Extinction Rebellion are leading a call for a Global Day of Action for the Amazon on September 5, 2019, also known as “Amazon Day.”