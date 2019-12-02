Geschreven op 2-12-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur

This year, over 100,000 fires raged across the Amazon, burning more than 80,000 square kilometers of rainforest and indigenous lands and threatening the integrity of this fragile ecosystem vital to Earth’s climate.

Because of Bolsonaro and financial backers like BlackRock, the threats are escalating.

At the same time, Ecuadorian security forces were violently repressing indigenous protestors who continue to demand an end to new oil and mining projects on their lands.

As the “lungs of the planet” burned and police attacked indigenous women and children, the world rose up to ACT for the Amazon.

The movement to defend the Amazon and indigenous rights is growing in strength as climate activists have rallied to say that we must defend the Amazon NOW!

Since August, thousands have united in front of Brazilian consulates, embassies, and the corporate offices of conflict commodity financiers such as BlackRock during global days of action for the Amazon.