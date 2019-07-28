Anders Bekeken

Thailand: Holiday Paradise in Danger by DW Documentary

Geschreven op 28-7-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur, Vakantie Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

From the glossy brochures and flashy advertisements, Thailand appears to have the stuff that vacation dreams are made of.

But underneath the spectacular island views, the myriad of sun-drenched beaches and the clear blue waters lays a paradise on the verge of ruin.

Thailand: Holiday Paradise in Danger examines the toll that tourist congestion has taken on the natural splendor of the country.

Thailand plays host to over 34 million tourists a year. They come for the paragliding, the underwater adventures, and the chance to lay eyes upon the setting of a famous James Bond film.

But their footprint endangers the very qualities that drew them to the country in the first place. Divers frequently fish their garbage out of the waters. Piles of plastic waste lie deserted on the otherwise pristine sandy beaches. The coral reefs are disintegrating amidst the trampling of millions of feet. The vitality of the ecosystem is dwindling, endangering the quality of life for humans and wildlife alike.

The glorious underwater environment is still teaming with a diverse array of sea life, but the purity of the ocean has diminished substantially just in the past decade. Heaps of garbage can be found on the sea bed, the beautiful coral reefs are eroding, and the surface of the waters play host to masses of untreated sewage and plastic trash. The brilliant blue waters have been clouded.

Through it claimed the lives of over 700 residents and tourists, memories of the catastrophic 2004 tsunami have faded. Little has been done to ensure fewer casualties should another disaster strike. The economic allure of tourism has called for enhanced hotel construction, but there has been no progress in developing satisfactory evacuation plans for any of these structures. Meanwhile, this unprecedented increase in tourism dollars has done little to improve the lives of everyday residents. In short, this level of tourist traffic is unsustainable under the current system.

Thailand: Holiday Paradise in Danger takes a deep dive into the realities of the region – from economics to pollution to climate change – and exposes a corroding ecosystem that might have already reached its breaking point.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (648)
  • Agenda (3.126)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (57)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (801)
  • Communicatie (375)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (490)
  • Design (233)
  • Dieren (176)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.273)
  • Educatie (346)
  • EEN-Armoede (253)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.315)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (169)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (304)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (30)
  • Greenwashing (117)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (318)
  • Iets anders (368)
  • Int. Samenwerking (191)
  • Investeren (136)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.649)
  • Licht (374)
  • Lucht (34)
  • Mensenrechten (169)
  • Milieu (748)
  • MVO (109)
  • Natuur (733)
  • Nederland (22)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (125)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (25)
  • Sport (220)
  • Vakantie (79)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.316)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (300)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • South Africa: Cities Without Water by DW Documentary
  • Thailand: Holiday Paradise in Danger by DW Documentary
  • Beyond The Green Horizon by VPRO Documentary
  • The World’s First Floating City by Seasteading Institute
  • Het Duurzaamste Archief Van Nederland: Het Nationaal Archief In Emmen by RVB
  • Hoe Milieuvriendelijk Zijn Zonnepanelen?
  • Douche Warmteterugwinning (WTW): Douchegoot Met Geïntegreerde Warmtewisselaar
  • Slechte Luchtkwaliteit Niet Alleen Slecht Voor Het Milieu Maar Ook Voor Jezelf
  • De Voordelen Van Haardhout En Een Houtkachel
  • Duurzaam Je Huis Verwarmen Doe Je Zo!
  • Re-Freezing The Arctic: Iceberg-Making Submarine Aims To Tackle Global Warming
  • Groene Bouwhekken Maakt Bouwplaatsen Leefbaar: Duurzaam Alternatief Voor Een Bouwhek
  • Nine Most Mysterious Islands On Earth
  • Earth’s 10 Most Mysterious Lost Worlds by BBC
  • Subsidie Energiebesparing Eigen Huis (SEEH): Subsidie Voor Eigenaar En Bewoner
  • Europe Installs 4.9 GW Of New Wind Energy Capacity In First Half Of 2019 by WindEurope
  • Samenwerking Eneco & NIBE Voor Een Duurzame Energievoorziening
  • De Elektrische Renault e-Plein Air: De Elektrische Cabrio Op Basis Van De Legendarische Renault 4
  • eDumper The Biggest EV In The World: Een Hele Grote Elektrische Kiepwagen
  • Groene Energie Voor Volleybalclub KVCR Wara Genk: Zonnepanelen Eurassurhal by EDF Luminus

    • Links

    Milieunet op..