TED Talks: What’s Hidden Under The Greenland Ice Sheet? by Kristin PoinarGeschreven op 23-12-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur
The Greenland ice sheet is massive, mysterious — and melting. Using advanced technology, scientists are revealing its secrets for the first time, and what they’ve found is amazing: hidden under the ice sheet is a vast aquifer that holds a Lake Tahoe-sized volume of water from the summer melt.
Does this water stay there, or does it find its way out to the ocean and contribute to global sea level rise? Join glaciologist Kristin Poinar for a trip to this frozen, forgotten land to find out.
See also: Greenland is Melting Faster than Ever by WHOI – Greenland Is Melting by CNN – Greenland Melting (360°) by NOVA – Extreme Ice Documentary by NOVA Online: In Extremis – Iceberg Sculptures Uummannaq Greenland by Ab Verheggen – One degree matters at Greenland by European Environment Agency – Klimaatnieuws: IJs op Groenland smelt sneller en sneller – These Weird, Wondrous Animals Live Under Greenland’s Ice Caps by National Geographic – Chasing Ice by James Balog: The Story of the Earth’s Changing Climate
See also:
TED Talks: Inside The Mind of a Master Procrastinator by Tim Urban
TED Talks: What Makes You Special? by Mariana Atencio
TED Talks: How To Gain Control of Your Free Time by Laura Vanderkam
TED Talks: What Moral Decisions Should Driverless Cars Make? by Iyad Rahwan
TED Talks: The Era of Blind Faith in Big Data Must End by Cathy O’Neil
TED Talks: Mathematics and Sex by Clio Cresswell
TED Talks: The Secret To Living Longer May Be Your Social Life by Susan Pinker
TED Talks: A Practical Way to Help the Homeless Find Work and Safety by Richard J. Berry
TED Talks: What the World needs Now by Jamie Oliver
TED Talks: The Business Logic of Sustainability by Ray Anderson
TED Talks: Vision for Zero Emissions by Bill Gates
TED Talks: A New Ecosystem For Electric Cars by Shai Agassi
TED Talks: Architecture That Repairs Itself by Rachel Armstrong
TED Talks: Our Natural Sleep Cycle by Jessa Gamble
TED Talks: The Life Cycle of a Plastic Bottle by Emma Bryce
TED Talks: Using Our Practical Wisdom by Barry Schwartz
TED Talks: Life Science in Prison and Conserving the Canopy by Nalini Nadkarni
TED Talks: One-Man Orchestra Of The Imagination by Andrew Bird
TED Talks: Fighting Local Warming by Yossi Vardi
TED Talks: On Global Population Growth by Hans Rosling
TED Talks: The Blue Economy System Design by Gunter Pauli
TED Talks: Transition To A World Without Oil by Rob Hopkins
TED Talks: The Surprising Solution To Ocean Plastic by David Katz
TEDxTeen: Why I Live A Zero Waste Life by Lauren Singer
TED Talks: How To Stay Calm When You Know You’ll Be Stressed by Daniel Levitin
TED Talks: What The Sugar Coating on Your Cells Is Trying to Tell You by Carolyn Bertozzi
TED Talks: A Small Country With Big Ideas to Get Rid of Fossil Fuels by Monica Araya
TED Talks: How To Make Healthy Eating Unbelievably Easy by Luke Durward
TED Talks: The Most Important Lesson From 83,000 Brain Scans by Daniel Amen
TED Talks: The brain benefits of deep sleep — and how to get more of it by Dan Gartenberg
TED Talks: The Thrilling Potential For Off-Grid Solar Energy by Amar Inamdar
TED Talks: After Watching This, Your Brain Will Not Be The Same by Lara Boyd