Geschreven op 4-2-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur

“Desertification is a fancy word for land that is turning to desert,” begins Allan Savory in this quietly powerful talk.

And terrifyingly, it’s happening to about two-thirds of the world’s grasslands, accelerating climate change and causing traditional grazing societies to descend into social chaos.

Savory has devoted his life to stopping it. He now believes — and his work so far shows — that a surprising factor can protect grasslands and even reclaim degraded land that was once desert.

See also: The Great Green Wall Initiative for the Sahara and Sahel Initiative (GGWSSI) – Eqypte Maakt Woestijn Groen – Greening the Desert – UNEP: The billion tree campaign – The WaterBoxx – United Nations Decade for Deserts and the Fight against Desertification 2010-2020

Dii DESERTEC in EUMENA: De Sahara kan heel Europa van duurzame energie voorzien – Mena Region can Generate 3 Times more of World Power Demand – The Sahara Solar Breeder Project: 100 GW of Solar Energy in 2050 – Marokko Gaat Voor Mega Zonne-Energiecentrales: Ouarzazate Solar Power Station (OSPS) – Noor I CSP– 100 Places To Remember: Kalahari Desert, Namibia – 100 Places To Remember: Zahara de la Sierra, Andalusia, Spain

