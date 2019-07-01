Geschreven op 1-7-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur

Seven continents, all unique. Seven Worlds, One Planet is the latest natural history landmark from BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

The series will showcase the rich diversity of Earth’s seven continents and what makes each one unique.

This extended first look trailer features a collaboration between performer and songwriter Sia and composer Hans Zimmer, who join forces on the original song Out There.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: Millions of years ago incredible forces ripped apart the Earth’s crust creating our seven continents – each with its own distinct climate, its own distinct terrain and its own unique animal life. From the colourful paradise of South America to the scorching heat of Africa, Seven Worlds: One Planet showcases the true character of each continent in turn and reveals just how it has shaped all life there. Be surprised by unexpected stories. Marvel at iconic landscapes. And be awestruck by spectacular wildlife. Seven Worlds: One Planet is an eye-opening journey around a world you thought you knew.