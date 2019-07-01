Anders Bekeken

Seven Worlds, One Planet: Extended Trailer New David Attenborough Series by BBC Earth

Geschreven op 1-7-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Seven continents, all unique. Seven Worlds, One Planet is the latest natural history landmark from BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

The series will showcase the rich diversity of Earth’s seven continents and what makes each one unique.

This extended first look trailer features a collaboration between performer and songwriter Sia and composer Hans Zimmer, who join forces on the original song Out There.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: Millions of years ago incredible forces ripped apart the Earth’s crust creating our seven continents – each with its own distinct climate, its own distinct terrain and its own unique animal life. From the colourful paradise of South America to the scorching heat of Africa, Seven Worlds: One Planet showcases the true character of each continent in turn and reveals just how it has shaped all life there. Be surprised by unexpected stories. Marvel at iconic landscapes. And be awestruck by spectacular wildlife. Seven Worlds: One Planet is an eye-opening journey around a world you thought you knew.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (643)
  • Agenda (3.118)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (57)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (795)
  • Communicatie (375)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (487)
  • Design (231)
  • Dieren (176)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.268)
  • Educatie (346)
  • EEN-Armoede (253)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.288)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (161)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (304)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (30)
  • Greenwashing (117)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (318)
  • Iets anders (367)
  • Int. Samenwerking (191)
  • Investeren (136)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.646)
  • Licht (374)
  • Lucht (32)
  • Mensenrechten (169)
  • Milieu (748)
  • MVO (109)
  • Natuur (729)
  • Nederland (22)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (125)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (25)
  • Sport (220)
  • Vakantie (78)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.296)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (300)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Dé Start Van De Waterstofeconomie In Rotterdam: Blue And Green Hydrogen by H-Vision
  • Afvalintercommunale IDM Koopt 21.000 Herbruikbare Bekers En Vaatwasmachine
  • De WarmteWissel: Acht Brabantse Woningcorporaties Zoeken Duurzaam Alternatief Voor CV-Ketels
  • Het Energieneutrale Energiehotel In Ede Met E-Windows by DP6 Architectuurstudio
  • De Eerste Elektrische Zonnebloemauto: Drie Elektrische Rolstoelhuurauto’s by Vattenfall
  • Hoe Afbreekbaar Is Biologisch Afbreekbaar Plastic Eigenlijk? by University of Plymouth
  • Japan Keurt Commerciële Jacht Op Walvissen Na 31 Jaar Weer Goed: Eerste Wavissen Gevangen
  • Klimaatnieuws: Warmste Juni Maand Ooit Gemeten – Eerste Helft 2019 Zonnig En Warm
  • Seven Worlds, One Planet: Extended Trailer New David Attenborough Series by BBC Earth
  • Wmo-Vervoer En Valys Houden Mensen Met En Mobiliteitsbeperking Mobiel by KiM
  • Middagcongres Circulair Facility Management Met Jan Jonker by Facto
  • AgriFoodTech 2019 Vakbeurs En Congres: The Food Factory Of The Future
  • Energieneutraal Hyde Park Hoofddorp: Grootste WKO Voor Woningbouw In Nederland by MVDRV
  • Van Gogh Fietsroute in Noord-Brabant 100 Kilometer Langer
  • Zonnepark Badajoz Spanje Met 1,7 Miljoen Zonnepanelen: Grootste Zonnepark van Europa by Iberdrola
  • Kiosk Rock In Koekelare Introduceert Herbruikbare Bekers
  • Het Omarmbandje Gemaakt Van Oude Zwemvesten Van Vluchtelingen by DreamFactory
  • VDL Groep Wint Nederlandse Innovatieprijs 2019
  • Herbruikbare Bekers Op 44ste Avond- En Boerenmarkt Kruishoutem
  • Duurzaam Capelle: Verduurzaming Gemeentelijk Vastgoed Op Tien Locaties

    • Links

    Milieunet op..