Rainforest XPrize: Discover, Understand, Preserve by XPrize

The launch of the $10 million Rainforest XPRIZE has been announced.

The four-year global competition challenges teams to develop sophisticated technologies to survey rainforest biodiversity rapidly, affordably, and in unprecedented detail, delivering insights to support the sustainable use and well-being of the standing forest.

“Despite their importance in supporting life on Earth, rainforests are undervalued because we simply do not yet know everything that exists in this ancient ecosystem,” said Executive Director of the Rainforest XPRIZE Jyotika Virmani, Ph.D. “I’m excited to see the innovative technologies that will emerge from this competition and give us a better assessment of the incredible biodiversity.

Our goal is for the Rainforest XPRIZE to provide new understanding and reveal the true potential of the standing forest, allowing local communities to lead the way for all of us to live in harmony with these magnificent rainforests.”

The Rainforest XPRIZE will reward teams that can develop effective new technology to capture the true biological diversity of rainforests and further layer additional data to show the value of protecting the natural resources within them.

The $10 million Rainforest XPRIZE is a global 4-year competition to incentivize the development of integrated and advanced biodiversity assessment technologies that will yield previously undiscovered and meaningful insights into these magnificent environments. The competition will be followed by an additional two years of impact activities geared towards establishing a new bioeconomy for the next century. The prize respects the people of the forests and their culture, as well as the Convention on Biological Diversity and other national and international policies.

