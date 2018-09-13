Anders Bekeken

Green Village: The Abandoned Fishing Village Houtouwan in China by National Geographic

Geschreven op 13-9-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Abandoned houses hide beneath blankets of vines in the former fishing village of Houtouwan, on Shengshan, one of hundreds of islands in China’s Hangzhou Bay.

The village just 40 miles southeast of Shanghai, China, might be the greenest in the world.

No, it’s not because of its CO2-sequestering buildings, recycling programs or eco-friendly neighborhoods.It’s because it’s literally green: it’s covered in plants.

The village of Houtouwan is on Shengshan Island, which—like nearly 400 other islands and islets—rises from Hangzhou Bay. Part of the larger Zhoushan Archipelago, Shengshan and its closest neighboring islands (often called the Shengsi Islands or the Shengsi Archipelago) comprise the only archipelago in China that’s been officially declared a National Scenic Area.

