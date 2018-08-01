Anders Bekeken

EARTHLINGS Trailer Narrated by Joaquin Phoenix: Be the Peace – Be a Plant-Based Being

Geschreven op 1-8-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Narrated by Academy Award Nominee Joaquin Phoenix and featuring music by the critically acclaimed platinum artist Moby, EARTHLINGS is a documentary film about humankind’s complete economic dependence on animals raised for pets, food, clothing, entertainment and scientific research.

Using hidden cameras and never-before-seen footage, EARTHLINGS chronicles the day-to-day practices of the largest industries in the world, all of which rely entirely on animals for profit.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (565)
  • Agenda (2.960)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (117)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (732)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (447)
  • Design (229)
  • Dieren (172)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.178)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.023)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (132)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (299)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (13)
  • Greenwashing (113)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (299)
  • Iets anders (357)
  • Int. Samenwerking (189)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.612)
  • Licht (370)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (739)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (690)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (211)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.059)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (291)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • EARTHLINGS Trailer Narrated by Joaquin Phoenix: Be the Peace – Be a Plant-Based Being
  • PvdA Tilburg Wil Hard Plastic Bekers Met Statiegeld op Tilburgse Kermis: Minder Afval
  • Climate Comedy Night II in Stadsschouwburg Utrecht by HIER
  • Wat Is Jouw Ultieme Utregse Woord: Stemmen Kan Tot 22 Augustus 2018
  • Steinel XSolar LED-Spot: De Lamp Zonder Stroomaansluiting Op Zonne-Energie
  • Windmolens en Windmolenwieken Recyclen by Demacq International Recycling en Topwind
  • Platform CB’23: Platform Circulaire Bouw in 2023 – Bouw-breed Partijen Met Elkaar Verbinden
  • Opbrengst Zonne-Energie In Juli 2018 75% Hoger Dan In Juli 2017
  • Greenpeace Doet Mee Aan Amsterdam Pride Met Elektrische Replica Rainbow Warrior
  • Metropolis Neemt Een Duik In De Plastic Soep by VPRO Metropolis
  • Deelscooterbedrijf Felyx Nu Ook in Rotterdam: 324 Elektrische e-Scooters by Felyx
  • Triodos Bank Intoduceert De Groene Biologisch Afbreekbare Betaalpas
  • De Elektrische Microlino Mini-Auto Uit Zwitserland by Micro Mobility
  • Elektrische Stormer Havenboot Voor Hevenmeesters Havendienst Harderwijk
  • Endless Summer: Elektrische Rondvaartboot Voor Den Haag by Boot Varen Den Haag
  • De Elektrische Vuilnisboot in Amsterdam by Mokum Mariteam
  • De Elektrische e-GO Life City Car: De Zeer Compacte Stadsauto by e.GO Mobile
  • Intelligent Packaging World Congress in Amsterdam: AIPA World Congress 2018
  • De Duurzaamste IJsmaker Van Nederland: De Energieneutrale IJsfabriek by De Jong’s
  • Urban Mobility Lab Amsterdam: Actieprogramma Smart Mobility Amsterdam

    • Links

    Milieunet op..