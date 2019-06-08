Geschreven op 8-6-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur

For thirty years, Bioneers has acted as a seed head for the game-changing social and scientific vision, knowledge and practices advancing the great transformation to a restored world.

Worldviews create worlds. Our civilizational crossroads reflects a crisis of consciousness. Everything’s going to change, and the only question is how.

For the 30th Bioneer Conference, “Seeding the Field: Growing Transformative Solutions,” we’ve assembled a visionary program reflecting decades of transformative solutions and trail-blazing pathways that this growing community has so brilliantly developed.

An idea whose time has come is unstoppable. Please join Bioneers to help realize 30 years of transformative solutions and make the Revolution from the Heart of Nature and the Human Heart.

See also: The 26th Annual National Bioneers Conference: Revolution from The Heart of Nature – This Changes Everything by Naomi Klein: Climate Change is More Then an Issue – How Mushrooms Can Save Bees & Our Food Supply by Paul Stamets – Re-defining Manhood: A Message to Men, to Boys, to Us All by Kevin Powell – Bioneers Conference: Pathways Forward – Revolution From The Heart of Nature – Interface Sustainability Journey: Climb up Mt. Sustainability by Ray Anderson and Mission Zero 2020 – Biomimicry Explained with Drawings and Examples: What Could We Learn from Nature – AskNature: World’s Most Comprehensive and Accessible Online Catalog of Nature’s Solutions – The Biomimicry Global Design Challenge: The Ray C. Anderson Foundation’s Ray of Hope Prize – Biomimicry: A Ground-breaking Vision for Creating a Long-term, Sustainable World – Biomimicry Fall 2018 Youth Design Challenge by Biomimicry Institute – 30th Bioneers Conference Pathways Forward: Seeding the Field Growing Transformative Solutions