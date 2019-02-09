Anders Bekeken

BBC Planet Trailer by BBC Earth

Geschreven op 9-2-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur

Did Blue Planet II blow your mind? Or was it Planet Earth that changed your life?

We know how special our shows are to so many of you and this is why we’re thrilled to announce that we have five more incredible Planet series in the works: e Planet: Seven Worlds | Perfect Planet | Frozen Planet II | Green Planet | Planet Earth III

Revisit your favourite planet titles whilst you wait – The Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Frozen Planet, Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II.

Zie ook: Earth in de Bioscoop –Blue Planet II Prequel by Sir David Attenborough – Dynasties – The Greatest Of Their Kind: The New Sir David Attenborough Series by BBC Earth

