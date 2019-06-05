Milieu Geschreven op 5-6-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

Plastic pollutes at every step of the way but much of the consequences are hidden from view. We’re pulling back the curtain to reveal the frontline communities being poisoned by plastic. This is The Story of Plastic.

From a Movie to a Movement. We have a problem with Stuff. We use too much, too much of it is toxic and we don’t share it very well. But that’s not the way things have to be. Together, we can build a society based on better not more, sharing not selfishness, community not division.

The Story of Stuff Project’s journey began with a 20-minute online movie about the way we make, use and throw away all the Stuff in our lives. Five years and 40 million views later, we’re a Community of more than a million changemakers worldwide, working to build a more healthy and just planet. We invite you to watch and share our movies, participate in our study programs and join our campaigns. Come on, let’s go!

