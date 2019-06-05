Anders Bekeken

The Story of Plastic: How Plastic Production Pollutes Small Towns by The Story of Stuff

Plastic pollutes at every step of the way but much of the consequences are hidden from view. We’re pulling back the curtain to reveal the frontline communities being poisoned by plastic. This is The Story of Plastic.

From a Movie to a Movement. We have a problem with Stuff. We use too much, too much of it is toxic and we don’t share it very well. But that’s not the way things have to be. Together, we can build a society based on better not more, sharing not selfishness, community not division.

The Story of Stuff Project’s journey began with a 20-minute online movie about the way we make, use and throw away all the Stuff in our lives. Five years and 40 million views later, we’re a Community of more than a million changemakers worldwide, working to build a more healthy and just planet. We invite you to watch and share our movies, participate in our study programs and join our campaigns. Come on, let’s go!

See also: The Story of Stuff by The Story of Stuff ProjectThe Story of Bottled Water by The Story of Stuff – The Story of Stuff en The Story of Cap & Trade – The Story of Stuff: The Story of Cosmetics – The Story of Stuff: The Story of Electronics – Our Water, Our Future Project by The Story of StuffThe Story of Microfibers by The Story of Stuff – Five Things Nestlé Doesn’t Want You To Know by Story Of Stuff ProjectA Decade of Storytelling by The Story of Stuff – The Story Of Plastics: Manila’s Zero Waste Neighborhoods by The Story of Stuff Project

