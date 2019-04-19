Milieu Geschreven op 19-4-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

De Amerikaanse Lil Dicky heeft samen met ontelbare artiesten een lied uitgebracht dat als ode moet dienen aan onze planeet.

Onder andere Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Sia en Wiz Khalifa zijn te horen in het liedje.

Ook acteur Leonardo DiCaprio maakt zijn opwachting in de videoclip.

The Earth needs our help. If we don’t make massive changes to our behavior over the next twelve years, the damage we’ve done to this planet will be irreversible. Oceans will be destroyed, super storms will become even more super, cities will flood, the air will suck, and we’ll run out of food and energy. And not in a couple of hundred years either, scientists say it’s right around the corner. But the power to prevent this is in our hands! We can save the Earth!!! Source: We Love Earth

The Earth is our home, but we aren’t showing it the love and care it deserves. It’s such an amazing place, and we all need to do our part to not only keep it that way, but to start reversing the damage we’ve already done. Learn more about the organizations that are making a difference and all the ways you can help.

There are some easy ways you can help right now. Sign a petition to protect nature, take a quiz to test your carbon footprint or, if you’re in the United States, register to vote to make sure your voice is heard! Act Now.

As the song gets more and more streams, not only will we all become more aware, but we’ll also generate more and more profits to donate to various environmental organizations. So share the heck out of it! And cop some sustainable Earth merch to help us raise even more money and wear your support for your planet proudly. Support the Earth Song.

The profits generated from Earth, including merchandise printed on sustainable materials, will be donated to a select group of nonprofits that work to help fight climate change. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation will distribute this support to specific organizations across three pillars connected to solving climate change—nature, energy and farming. Join The Earth Now.

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation is dedicated to the long-term health and wellbeing of all Earth’s inhabitants. Through collaborative partnerships, we support innovative projects that protect vulnerable wildlife from extinction, while restoring balance to threatened ecosystems and communities.